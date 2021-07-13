Cancel
Presidential Election

Audit finds folds behind New Hampshire election miscount

By MICHAEL CASEY - Associated Press
 12 days ago

Auditors concluded in a report that miscounts in New Hampshire election were caused by the way ballots were folded. The audit, mandated by the legislature, was called by lawmakers from both parties after a losing Democratic candidate in a legislative race in the town of Windham requested a recount. That recount showed Republican candidates getting hundreds more votes than were originally counted. The discrepancy drew the attention of former President Donald Trump and his supporters in their effort to find evidence of his wider claim of election fraud from 2020.

