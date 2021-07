The wooden boardwalk near Jarvesville has a long history in Sandwich. First built in 1875, it has become a much loved iconic landmark. It is not considered a replica of the original as it was rebuilt over time with better materials, but the look has remained the same. The last reconstruction of the structure was done in 1992, after severe damage from Hurricane Bob, with naming boards for sale in return for donations, which the town was happy to provide. There was no apparent effort at the time to bring the walkway into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) which became law in July of 1990 for accessibility upgrades, but Sandwich was hardly alone in that.