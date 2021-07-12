Cancel
IHOP Celebrates 63rd Anniversary With 58 Cent Pancakes

By Mario Garcia
kygl.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don't about you but I love pancakes especially if they're from IHOP. Well, let me tell you about a little secret. Participating IHOP restaurants will be celebrating their 63rd Anniversary tomorrow (Tuesday) with a short stack of Pancakes for only 58 cents in honor of the year that IHOP was founded in 1958. Hey, that was the year I was born, shouldn't I get mine for free? Nevertheless, on July 13, from 7 AM to 7 PM IHOP locations nationwide will be offering this sweet deal for one day only and for dine-in only.

