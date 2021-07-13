Cancel
New Albany, MS

New Albany School District Safe Return Plan for 2021-2022

By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Albany School District 2021/2022 Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan. This plan is developed and maintained as a requirement of the American Rescue Plan: Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP / ESSER III) fund. This plan will be evaluated and revised as needed at minimum every six months through September 30, 2023. This plan includes specific actions to ensure the continuity of services in the following areas:

New Albany, MS
Mississippi Education
Mississippi Government
New Albany, MS
