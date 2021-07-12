Just forbid all the sidewalk sleeping?: Letters

California, working with the most-populated counties, must open state-funded mental hospitals and develop laws that will allow temporary forced internment for mental reviews, perhaps 48 hours, if that’s enough time to evaluate the person. We must be able to remove those suffering from mental issues from the streets and treat them. We should contact any family members of these people and offer counseling with the goal of these family members being willing and able to care for the former homeless relative. This will include California paying the relatives who would qualify as caregivers. If there are families out there who recently lost their home, we must find temporary housing for them. Though it’s probably true there are many out there on the streets who are making no effort to find housing on their own, but just waiting for government to find them something. That leaves the rest, and yes, keep them off the streets. Maybe we could re-open the Central Jail as temporary housing. No able bodied men camping on the beach.