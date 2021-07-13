Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Stormy Conditions Likely Culprit for Power Outages in Borderland

By lroybal
kgrt.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere thunderstorm activity is the likely culprit for most of Borderland’s power black outs. El Paso Electric says it is likely that Sunday’s stormy weather, which left trees uprooted and downed power lines, was the cause of nearly all the 17-thousand outages reported Sunday into yesterday in El Paso and Las Cruces. By midnight last night, almost all power had been restored across the region with the exception of around 70 outages that crews were still working to get fixed.

kgrt.com

