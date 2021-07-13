Audrey Ann Armstrong
Audrey Ann Armstrong, age 82, of Gainesville GA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was born in Chicago, IL to the late Edmund and Clara Pawlicki. She lived for a number of years in the Chicago-land area, spent over 20 years in Naples, FL, and recently moved to Gainesville, GA. She spent her career working as a secretary. Audrey greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bridge, Mah Jongg, Square Dancing, and speaking Greek.accesswdun.com
