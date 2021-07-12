Strong Roots
It was a busy day at my house on Sunday. We had aunts, uncles, and even a first cousin once removed running around for various purposes. My dad called on some familial ties to tackle some projects around the house that have been sitting around unfinished, namely installing a second mini air conditioning system and a water softener. It wasn’t planned that both would get done on the same day, that’s just how the cards fell, and so our house, which normally has around three occupants, felt a little chaotic with eight people all running around with a different goal in mind. It reminded me of Michigan as I had known it when I was younger.www.shorelinemedia.net
Comments / 0