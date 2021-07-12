Cancel
Pets

Pet of the Week

By John Cavanagh
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis extremely friendly gal’s name is Rosebud. She has recovered nicely from having the porcupine quills removed that were all over her face. She is now ready for her forever home. If you would like to visit Rosebud, you may come directly to the shelter or call the shelter staff at 861-5395 to arrange an appointment to see her.

