Shelby man killed in head-on collision

Actor Bob Odenkirk said Friday that he suffered a small heart attack when he collapsed on the set of AMC's "Better Call Saul" but that he would be "ok." "Thank you," the 58-year-old tweeted Friday afternoon. "To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."