Shelby man killed in head-on collision
A Shelby man was pronounced dead at the scene of an early morning head-on collision on Oceana Drive between Hazel and Filmore road in Hart Township. According to Oceana County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Shane Hasty, Ernesto Eugene Rodriguez, Jr., 30 of Shelby was southbound on Oceana Drive when the Kia four-door passenger vehicle he was driving crossed the center of the road and struck a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Johnathon Holland, 20, also of Shelby. Hasty said Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene and had to be extracted by Hart Fire Department personnel. Holland was transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment and later released.www.shorelinemedia.net
Comments / 0