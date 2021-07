I am a driver for a local ambulance service. As you’re probably already aware, there was a collision between a Thompson Falls ambulance and a semi dump truck last week that sent three EMTs to the hospital and probably totaled their brand new 2020 ambulance — an ambulance that took a year to obtain and put into service. I am not going to comment on the cause of that collision, as that has yet to be officially determined. I will state, though, that the ambulance itself did not cause that collision, unless you want to blame the flashing red lights as the cause. Over the course of just this last week I have witnessed no fewer than four instances of drivers not using common sense or following the rules of the road when it comes to dealing with emergency vehicles.