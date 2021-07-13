Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Forest Fires Are All Around – A Brief Roundup

By Steve Fullerton
Posted by 
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The saying is, "Where there's smoke, there's fire." Well, we've got a lot of smoke in the Bitterroot Valley and Missoula, so there must be a lot of fire. And there is - in Idaho and Montana. The Bitterroot Valley is being smothered by smoke from the Dixie Fire, south...

1075zoofm.com

Comments / 0

107.5 Zoo FM

107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula, MT
989
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Fires#Forest Management#Fire Protection#The Lolo National Forests#The Granite Pass Complex#Bm Hill And Shotgun Fires#The Alder Creek Fire#Bureau Of Land Management#Plains Thompson Falls
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wise River, MT
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
City
Missoula, MT
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Idaho Fires Deliver The Smoke to Bitterroot

Wednesday night, the 3,500-acre Storm Creek Fire sent an extra helping of smoke into the Victor area of the Bitterroot Valley. Residents thought there was a fire close by. The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office checked with forest officials and reported the smoke was from the Storm Creek Fire, the largest fire in the Powell Ranger District in the Selway-Bitterroot.
PoliticsPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Montana Rivers Becoming Too Low and Too Hot for Fish

The continuing drought and the early fire season continue to cause major restrictions throughout Montana. In Western Montana, Stage 2 fire restrictions have been put on most lands, including, most recently, on those of the Bureau of Land Management. But, starting in southwest Montana and on into eastern Montana, it's the rivers that are, literally, taking the heat.
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Have You Been To These One-Of-A-Kind Attractions In Montana?

Montana has become more and more of a tourist destination over the last few years, and for good reason - beautiful skies (when it's not smoky outside), lots of outdoor activity, a couple of major national parks... we've kind of got it all. Heck, multiple towns in the state have recently been named top spots for small-town getaways and summer vacation spots.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Two Aggressive Black Bears Recently Euthanized Near Missoula

After relocation efforts failed and there were more signs of dangerous behavior, wildlife management specialists felt there were no other options. Associated Press tells us that two black bears have been euthanized in separate incidents near Missoula this month, most recently this past weekend in the Rattlesnake area. Even though berries are starting to ripen so there is a natural food source more readily available, the temptations to score much tastier goodies may be too much for some bears.
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

What to Know Before You Go Huckleberry Picking in Montana

Confession: I'm born and raised in Missoula and I've never been huckleberry picking. I've certainly consumed my share of huckleberries, and all of my in-laws seem to love picking them by the gallons. But when we are all up at the lake together, and there's a choice of being in the lake/laying in the sun, or going out into the woods in 90 degree scorching heat to pick berries, call me crazy, but I've never chosen the latter. Thank Grohl for my in-laws though, Mom/aunts/sisters/brothers all make a mean Huckleberry Buckle!
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Western Montana’s Natural Views Are A Little Smoky

If you're planning to get out and birdwatch or hike a trail, make sure you check the smoke and air conditions. That advice from Bob Danley of KLYQ's Bitterroot Outdoor Journal. He suggested checking the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services website for tips on how you might limit your time outside.
Seeley Lake, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Seeley Lake Residents Lose Homes in Tragic House Fires Thursday

Broken hearts and broken dreams were evident yesterday (Thursday) afternoon in Seeley Lake. I had a call scheduled at 4:00 p.m. yesterday with an acquaintance of mine, Terry Antonich, who owns Seeley Lake Rent-All. Terry had to miss that call, as right across the street from his in-town shop, firefighters from the Seeley Lake Rural Fire District were dealing with a structure fire on Juniper Drive. Multiple structures were involved and community members in the neighborhood were trying to do their part working to keep the flames from spreading using their garden hoses. Other fire districts also sent crews and resources to battle the blaze.
Missoula County, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula County Awarded $39,000 for Map Missoula Initiative

For the second year in a row, Missoula County has been awarded a Montana Land Information Act grant to support Map Missoula, a project led by the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The $39,046 awarded by the Montana State Library will continue last year’s efforts by funding temporary staffing and internships. Real Property Projects Coordinator Sam Scott explains.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

The COVID Delta Variant Has Officially Reached Missoula

You've probably seen the phrase "Delta variant" popping up in the news a lot over the last few weeks, and maybe you weren't totally clear on exactly what that means. Essentially, it's a new mutation of the coronavirus, an even more contagious strain than what the world has been dealing with for the last year-and-a-half.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

U of M Now Offering a River Recreation Shuttle

At the start of summer I told you about the new Missoula business that makes floating easy by providing tubes, drop off, and pick up, and we've been seeing floaters utilizing their services all summer. Now there's another option for drop off and pick up on the river. The University...
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

If You Found 20 Needles on the Ground in Missoula, Where Would You Take Them?

Read one of the daily crime stories we post on our website or social media pages and there's a pretty good chance you'll find needles involved in some way. There's always needles found in somebody's bag, needles found in a vehicle, needles tossed out the window by the suspect, etc. Here's a helpful hint: if you play "needle or no needle?" before you click on a story - go with needle - the odds will be in your favor.
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Is Anyone Else Noticing a Red Bull Shortage in Montana?

I can handle a world without toilet paper, I can NOT handle a world without Red Bull. Are you having a hard time finding it at your regular stops? Yeah, me too. A couple of weekends ago we met up with a bunch of family in the Big Fork/Swan Lake area and I had forgotten to bring Red Bull, I was distracted with packing up all of the baby needs, if you've had a newborn, you get it. I thought I'd just grab a few when we got there, but that didn't happen. There was no sugar free Red Bull in Ferndale, so anytime a family member would go there, they would return with a regular Red Bull, which was fine, but as the week progressed, there was no RB there, or in Big Fork, as you can see in the sad photo above.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Major Changes Are Coming To Caras Park In Missoula

That's because starting in the fall, work is going to begin on renovations at the park, to transform it from a seasonal event space into something that people can visit all year round. It sounds like a pretty major overhaul, too. Among the first changes are plans to rebuild the...
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Take Part in Some Fun River Floats That are Coming Up in Missoula

We've been on a crazy run of nice weather. It looks like we're finally going to see a day register below 90 degrees for the first time in about three weeks. When it comes to outdoor activities with the weather, we live in a pretty awesome place full of options. And what would summer be without a float down the river? If you're looking to make plans - there's a couple float adventures that are fast-approaching.

Comments / 0

Community Policy