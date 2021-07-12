Cancel
Public Health

CDC warns of rare possible side effect from J&J COVID-19 vaccine

By Dave GoldinerNew York Daily News
Wenatchee World
 16 days ago

U.S. public health officials warned Monday that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 may cause an increased risk of an ultra-rare auto-immune disorder. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 100 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, in which the immune system attacks the nervous system, have been identified among the nearly 13 million Americans who have been given the J&J vaccine.

