Urban Outlook: Critical Race Theory: Why It's So Controversial?

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) —There is legislation in state houses around the country on what can and cannot be taught in classrooms when it comes to race. At least fifteen states have banned critical race theory and limiting how teachers can teach about race. On today's Urban Outlook, April is joined by Vanderbilt professor Dr. Chezare Warren who has taught critical race theory to have a discussion about what this legislation means and how it can affect our history education.