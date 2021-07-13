Classical Cohesion

For the virtual, split-screen ribbon-cutting Feb. 3, each officiant had been given a snippet of wide, red ribbon to cut ceremoniously when given the cue. With the Virginia Commonwealth University Monroe Park campus tamped down last winter, it was a restrained, coronavirus-appropriate event, but the Engineering Research building complex being christened was nothing if not grand. It was the final $93 million link in the sprawling and relentlessly red brick complex that serves the College of Engineering and the School of Business. In her dedicatory remarks, Barbara D. Boyan, dean of engineering, called the location of the new 133,000-square-foot research facility at West Cary and Belvidere streets an “iconic corner.”