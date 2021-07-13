Blackboard Learn ULTRA July 2021 Live Demo

Karen, who has lived with type 1 diabetes for three years, explains how she is only just starting to properly manage her daily self-care, and how it interrupts her various daily routines. “There are so many unpredictable issues surrounding self-management, and learning never stops”, she says, while she accentuates all her doubts about self-care: “What will happen, if I eat an apple instead of my usual cooked oatmeal when I bike to work? And, what if I take the car instead of the bike? What will happen to my blood sugar levels? And, if I have a flu or an infection, how will it then affect it? And then the carbohydrate counting, and the needles and all the stuff I have to carry around at all times!” Karen considers herself a new beginner with the disease, which is why she has become an active member of five Danish communities on Facebook targeting type 1 diabetes in relation to food, exercise and specific self-care technologies. Karen has never been a keen user of any social media platform. She loves the fact that she can turn off her smartphone when she does not want to be disturbed. Upon diagnosis, at the age of 53 years, she found out about various communities on Facebook where she could learn more about the disease. Now she scrolls through them several times a day at her own pace in an effort to learn all she can about the disease and especially how she might prevent too many low blood sugar levels during and after exercise. She has just started working out again having been advised to do so by peers within an online community covering type 1 diabetes and exercise. Through uploaded photos in the Facebook community, Karen received a kind of embodied patient knowledge on how to attach a glucose monitor in a different way than she was initially taught to do at the clinic. The continuous glucose monitor stays attached to her body with a special type of adhesive, connecting to her insulin pump through a Bluetooth signal. Thanks to this new technique of attachment, the monitor stays attached to her body without either falling off or losing its signal to her insulin pump machine, problems which had previously caused her a lot of frustration as she felt insecure about the pace of changes to her blood sugar level during exercise. This type of tinkering with the technology at hand has been attended to by scholars examining how patients and healthcare professionals’ piece together various logics of care, all the while building forms of experimental knowledge (Pols 2013, Kingod 2020).