Megan Fox Says She ‘Went to Hell’ During Drug Experience With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox shares three sons with her ex Brian Austin Green—eight-year-old Noah Green, seven-year-old Bodhi Green, and four-year-old Journey Green—and just like any parent, she is constantly worrying about being the best mom to her kids, while also dealing with the scrutiny of being in the public eye. In a new interview with InStyle, Fox got candid about facing "so much judgment," noting people will ask her, "Where are your kids?" when she's out and about. "You don't expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I'm supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids," she said. "They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don't want them photographed and they don't come with me." One reason Fox is so protective of her kids is because her oldest son, Noah, has been bullied in the past for wearing dresses. In her InStyle interview, she made a rare comment in his defense. Read on to see what she had to say.