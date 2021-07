BLACKFOOT – Tuesday’s agenda for the Bingham County Commissioners included a discussion and decision regarding a potential burn ban in the county. Historically, around this time of year the county has decided to do a burn ban in efforts to try and prevent as much unnecessary burning that could ultimately result in a wildfire. However, this year after input from both Blackfoot Fire Chief Kevin Gray and Shelley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Randy Adams, it was suggested that the county try and wait until Aug. 1 to ask for the burn ban.