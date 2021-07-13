Emmys 2021: Kaley Cuoco rejoices as she learns about her first EVER nomination from the TV Academy

Kaley Cuoco was overwhelmed with emotion when she learned about her first ever Emmy nomination on Tuesday morning.

The Big Bang Theory star, 35, revealed her reaction in a candid Instagram video shortly after the nominations were announced, throwing her hands up, clapping and laughing.

'First timer over here,' she shared in the caption, where she also thanked the Television Academy 'for a moment I will never forget.'

Though she starred on the hit Big Bang Theory for 12 season, the TV vet never earned an individual nom.

She'll compete against Hacks' Jean Smart, Shrill's Aidy Bryant, Mom's Allison Janney and Black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross at the September ceremony.

Though Kaley's own honor was a thrill, she was beside herself upon learning the HBO Max show was nominated for top honors like Outstanding Comedy Series.

Cuoco sank to the ground and covered her face with her hands before squealing 'Oh my god!'

'9 nods for team. Thank you thank you to my entire flight crew!!!! Surreal,' she went on.

Courteney Cox gushed about the Friends reunion special earning a nod, posting a group shot of the gang along with producer Ben Winston.

Giving the scene one of the show's signature titles, she captioned the shot saying: 'The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honor and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement.'

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown also reacted to his nomination for Lead Actor In A Drama series on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt video message online Tuesday.

'Thank you @televisionacad for this incredible honor! Congrats to @nbcthisis,' he wrote under the video, where he was joined by his sons.

'Got nominated for 2 Emmys y’all!!!! #ToGodBeTheGlory.'

Sterling also gave shout out to the West Wing reunion, where he played Chief-Of-Staff Leo McGarry (originally played by the late actor John Spencer) and CNN’s Lincoln: Divided We Stand, which landed him an outstanding narration nod.

'Big up to #WestWing reunion special, & Lincoln: Divided We Stand!' he went on. 'Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your families!'

The Crown and The Mandalorian came out on top with 24 Emmy nominations each, while the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up WandaVision.

The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories - drama, comedy and limited series - only the NBC show This Is Us snagged a nomination.

Netflix´s The Crown received its fourth nomination for best series, and is likely the streaming service's best chance to win its first-ever top series trophy.

The British royal drama moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin.

Ted Lasso and The Flight Attendant were among the best comedy series nominees. Mare of Easttown and I May Destroy You will compete in the best limited series field.

The list of nominees was announced by Ron Cephas Jones, 64, from the series This Is Us and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones, 31, of Hamilton fame, as well as Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in LA on September 10.

Top nominees The Crown and Mandalorian will duke it out for the biggest honor of the night as they are each nominated for outstanding drama series against: The Boys, Bridgerton, The Handmaid's Tale, Lovecraft Country, Pose, and This Is Us.

The Crown also has prominence when it comes to the top acting nominations of the night as Josh O'Connor earned a recognition in the lead actor in a drama category while Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin will duke it out for lead actress in a drama.

Facing Colman and Corrin in the top actress category will be: Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid´s Tale; Uzo Aduba for In Treatment, Mj Rodriguez for Pose, and Jurnee Smollett for Lovecraft Country.

O'Connor faces stiff competition in the best actor category as he is up against: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us; Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country; Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton; Billy Porter, Pose; and Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason.

Though The Mandalorian did not have any nominations announced on the livestream Tuesday morning they did receive several in other acting categories including Timothy Olyphant and Carl Weathers in the guest actor drama nods, and Giancarlo Esposito in the best supporting actor in a drama series category. Lead actor Pedro Pascal did not receive an individual nomination.

Meanwhile it was Ted Lasso leading the way in the comedy categories as the AppleTV+ series racked up a very impressive 20 nominations including top honor best comedy series.

The show about a small-time football coach hired to coach a professional soccer team will face tough competition including: black-ish; Cobra Kai; Emily in Paris; The Flight Attendant; Hacks; The Kominsky Method; and PEN15.

Jason Sudeikis - who plays the titular character - also received a nomination in the best actor in a comedy series category as he will face: Anthony Anderson, black-ish; Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method; William H. Macy, Shameless; and Kenan Thompson, Kenan.

Kaley Cuoco earned her first ever nomination for The Flight Attendant as she will be up against Aidy Bryant, Shrill; Jean Smart, Hacks; Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish; and Allison Janney, Mom in the coveted best actress in a comedy series category.

The nominees for outstanding variety talk series are: 'Conan'; 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'; 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'; 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'; 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

The nominees for best miniseries are: 'The Queen´s Gambit'; 'I May Destroy You'; 'Mare of Easttown'; 'The Underground Railroad'; 'WandaVision.'

'These nominations represent the work done in television through the most challenging year I can think of,' TV academy chief executive Frank Scherma said before the first nominees were announced.

'While many of us in our medium worked remotely throughout the last 18 months, I have to say it feels so good to be getting back on a set. Making great television is a collaborative group effort where the sum equals more than the parts, and I can´t tell you how much I´ve missed it.'

The Primetime Emmy Award is given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in recognition of excellence in primetime television programming.

The show will be returning to their usual home of the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

The star-studded gala show will feature a limited in-person audience of nominees and their guests after last year's event was a hybrid virtual affair.

There will also be a red carpet for the attendees.

The executive producers of last year's show, Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart, and director Hamish Hamilton are all set to return with Done + Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment producing.

On Monday Cedric - real name Cedric Antonio Kyles - recorded a video of himself receiving the news that he would be host.

THE 73RD ANNUAL EMMY NOMINATIONS FOR 2021

Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Variety Talk Series

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Lead Actress, Comedy

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Lead Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)

Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

O-T Fagbenie (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (May Destroy You)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown)

Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)