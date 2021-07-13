Cancel
The Global #MeToo Movement, With Rachel B. Vogelstein and Meighan Stone

Council on Foreign Relations
 11 days ago

Douglas Dillon Senior Fellow and Director of the Women and Foreign Policy Program. Rachel B. Vogelstein, CFR’s Douglas Dillon senior fellow and director of the Women and Foreign Policy program, and Meighan Stone, adjunct senior fellow in the Women and Foreign Policy program at CFR, sit down with James M. Lindsay to discuss the impact of the #MeToo Movement across the globe. Vogelstein and Stone’s book, Awakening: #MeToo and the Global Fight for Women’s Rights, hits bookstore shelves today.

