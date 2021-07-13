The Global #MeToo Movement, With Rachel B. Vogelstein and Meighan Stone
Douglas Dillon Senior Fellow and Director of the Women and Foreign Policy Program. Rachel B. Vogelstein, CFR’s Douglas Dillon senior fellow and director of the Women and Foreign Policy program, and Meighan Stone, adjunct senior fellow in the Women and Foreign Policy program at CFR, sit down with James M. Lindsay to discuss the impact of the #MeToo Movement across the globe. Vogelstein and Stone’s book, Awakening: #MeToo and the Global Fight for Women’s Rights, hits bookstore shelves today.www.cfr.org
