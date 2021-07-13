Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Protesters gather at Marcus Rashford mural after it was defaced with racist graffiti

By Sophie Halle-Richards, Chiara Fiorillo
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eivJI_0awcwhSo00

An anti-racism protest is taking place in front of the Marcus Rashford mural in Withington, Manchester, this evening.

The artwork was defaced after England lost the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday, and some thugs directed racist abuse towards black players Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho.

Stand Up To Racism said the protest is in response to the abuse the England star and his fellow teammates received after the match, the Manchester Evening News reports.

The group said: "In response to racist vandalism of the Marcus Rashford mural Stand Up To Racism has called a demonstration."

Protesters met at the mural on Copson Street in Withington centre at 6pm.

Stand Up To Racism want the protest to call out what they say is the government's role in encouraging racism in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23eczp_0awcwhSo00
People gathered for a demonstration in support of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford ( Image: PA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZnbG_0awcwhSo00
Protesters hold up 'Stand Up To Racism' banners in front of the mural ( Image: Action Images via Reuters)

In response to comments made by Gary Neville to Sky News, Stand up to Racism Co-Convenor Sabby Dhalu said: "Gary Neville is spot on in calling out the government’s role in this despicable racism.

" Boris Johnson failed to condemn the booing of England footballers taking the knee and MPs such as Home Secretary Priti Patel, Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith who attacked England for taking the knee.

"This gave succour to far-right racists and fascists. Therefore the torrent of racist abuse since the final is not surprising. Racism starts from the top."

Yesterday, residents covered the Marcus Rashford mural in hearts after some people sprayed vulgar and racist graffiti on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39d4J0_0awcwhSo00
The mural has been covered in hearts and messages of support for Rashford ( Image: PA)

One touching message left on the mural read: "I can take or leave football but I cannot take or leave people like you.

"Thank you for your passion, compassion and desire to change lives."

Another said: "Dear Marcus, please know that you are so admired and people find you an inspiration."

Yesterday, the Manchester United and England star shared a statement revealing that he was low on confidence after what he described as a "difficult" season for the Red Devils.

Taking to his hugely popular Twitter and Instagram accounts, Rashford penned a truly heartfelt message to fans who have followed him for club and country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rWJr_0awcwhSo00
People take the knee during a demonstration in support of Rashford ( Image: PA)

"I don't even know where to start and I don't know how to put into words how I'm feeling at this exact time," he wrote.

"I've had a difficult season, I think that's clear for everyone to see and I probably went into that final with a lack of confidence.

"I've always backed myself for a penalty but something didn't quite feel right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UVHk_0awcwhSo00
The mural was defaced after England lost the Euro 2020 final ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

"During the long run-up I was saving myself a bit of time and unfortunately the result was not what I wanted. I felt as though I had let my teammates down. I felt as though I had let everyone down..

"A penalty was all I'd been asked to contribute for the team. I can score penalties in my sleep so why not that one?

"It's been playing in my head over and over since I struck the ball and there's probably not a word to quite describe how this feels.

"Final. 55 years. 1 penalty. History. All I can say is sorry. I wish it had of gone differently. Whilst I continue to say sorry I want to shoutout my teammates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqAe4_0awcwhSo00
Marcus Rashford shared a heartfelt message for his fans ( Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"This summer has been one of the best camps I've ever experienced and you've all played a role in that. A brotherhood has been built that is unbreakable. Your success is my success. Your failures are mine.

"I've grown into a sport where I expect to read things written about myself. Whether it b the colour of my skin, where I grew up, or, most recently, how I decide to spend my time off the pitch.

"I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from.

"I've felt no prouder moment than wearing those three lions on my chest and seeing my family cheer me on in a crowd of 10s of thousands.

"I dreamt of days like this. The messages I've received today have been positively overwhelming and seeing their response in Withington had em on the verge of tears.

"The communities that always had me wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up.

"I'm Marcus Rashford, 23 year old, black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that.

"For all the kind messages, thank you. I'll be back stronger. We'll be back stronger."

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

375K+
Followers
77K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racists#Graffiti#Mural#Sky News#Home#The Manchester United#The Red Devils#Brotherhood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Marcus Rashford mural vandals ‘should be educated not punished’

Vandals who defaced a mural of England footballer Marcus Rashford should be educated rather than punished, the founder of a community street art project has suggested. Withington Walls founder Ed Wellard told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday that the artist who created the mural in Withington, Manchester, was coming back to work on it this morning.
Premier LeagueBBC

Marcus Rashford mural messages of support to be preserved

Messages of support and solidarity left on the mural of footballer Marcus Rashford will be preserved. Hundreds of heartfelt notes were placed on the artwork in Withington, Manchester, which was defaced following England's Euro 2020 final defeat. The street artist Akse, who created the portrait, has now repaired the damage.
SocietySkySports

Marcus Rashford: England forward sorry for penalty miss but 'not for who I am' after racist abuse

Marcus Rashford has apologised for missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final shootout, but says he "will never apologise for who I am" after receiving online racist abuse. Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka's social media pages were flooded with racist comments after their penalty shootout misses, leading the FA to release a statement condemning the "disgusting behaviour".
Societychatsports.com

How love overcame hate at the Marcus Rashford mural

Rashford was one of England's five penalty takers in Sunday evening's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy and saw his spot-kick cruelly cannon back off the left post. More devastated than any other England fan, by the time Marcus had left the stadium, vile racist abuse of him and England's other black players had begun, including the defacing of the mural.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

New mural of Marcus Rashford unveiled at school in Wigan

A new mural of Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford has been unveiled on the side of a school in Wigan. The 23-year-old had a similar mural of himself defaced last week in the aftermath of the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy. Rashford has been depicted on the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Dietmar Hamann hails Jadon Sancho as 'the BEST winger in world football' and claims he could 'galvanise' fellow Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba into mounting a serious Premier League title bid

Dietmar Hamann has hailed new Manchester United recruit Jadon Sancho as 'the best winger in world football' who can 'galvanise' fellow team-mates Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba to great things. The long-running saga over Sancho's £73million move to Old Trafford came to an end this week when he was finally...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'Viva Sancho!': Rio Ferdinand leads Man United fans' delight in the arrival of £73m man as Gary Lineker admits he is 'very excited' to watch the England star light up the Premier League

Manchester United fans have delighted in Jadon Sancho's £73million arrival at Manchester United, as Rio Ferdinand and Gary Lineker welcomed the Red Devils' latest signing after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally landed his man. The 21-year-old forward completed a medical at United's Carrington training base last week and the final negotiations...

Comments / 0

Community Policy