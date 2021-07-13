Lamar Odom Reportedly Wants To Get Back With Khloe Kardashian Even After Tristan Thompson Threated To Kill Him On Instagram
Lamar Odom wants to get back with Khloe Kardashian despite the fact that Tristan Thompson wants to kill him. Over the weekend, Odom decided to shoot his shot at his ex-wife Khloe, who recently broke up with Thompson due to several cheating scandals. Thompson wasn’t thrilled with Odom and threatened to kill him for complimenting Khloe in an Instagram post.brobible.com
Comments / 0