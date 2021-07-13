Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thompson, CT

Lamar Odom Reportedly Wants To Get Back With Khloe Kardashian Even After Tristan Thompson Threated To Kill Him On Instagram

By Cass Anderson, Connor Toole, Douglas Charles, Eric Italiano, Grayson Weir, Jorge Alonso, Mark Harris, Matt Keohan, Nick Dimengo
Posted by 
BroBible
BroBible
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lamar Odom wants to get back with Khloe Kardashian despite the fact that Tristan Thompson wants to kill him. Over the weekend, Odom decided to shoot his shot at his ex-wife Khloe, who recently broke up with Thompson due to several cheating scandals. Thompson wasn’t thrilled with Odom and threatened to kill him for complimenting Khloe in an Instagram post.

brobible.com

Comments / 0

BroBible

BroBible

Greenwich, CT
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

From sports and culture news to high tech gadgets and everyday carry items, BroBible is the digital authority on what matters to the mobile generation.

 https://www.brobible.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thompson, CT
Sports
City
Thompson, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ig Post#Lo#Tt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Khloe Kardashian on raising her biracial child as a White mom

(CNN) — Khloe Kardashian is the mother of a biracial child and wants to fully embrace that. Appearing on Leomie Anderson's "Role Model" podcast the reality star/entrepreneur talked about raising her 3-year-old daughter, True, whose father is professional basketball player Tristan Thompson. "I will be always learning and trying to...
NBAfoxbangor.com

Lamar Odom Says Beef With Tristan Thompson ‘Could Have Turned Ugly’

Lamar Odom says things with Tristan Thompson “could have turned ugly” when the two ended up fighting over a steamy pic from Khloe Kardashian … but cooler heads prevailed. Khloe’s ex husband is speaking out for the first time since the social media spat last week, saying Tristan made a...
NBACosmopolitan

Welp, Lamar Odom Just Retweeted a Post Mocking Tristan Thompson

Um, so, update in the love triangle that is Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom, and Khloé Kardashian: Lamar is out here retweeting insults directed at Tristan. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ To catch you up real quick, this mess happened over the weekend:. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare New Pic of Brother Rob

Rob Kardashian is looking healthy and happy. Khloe Kardashian shared a picture of her brother on Instagram on Monday, a rare occurrence after he stopped appearing on the family's reality show,Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloe shared a selfie with both 34-year-old Rob and their sister, 23-year-old Kylie Jenner. Rob...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Khloe Kardashian’s birthday gift from daughter Tru will melt your heart

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday on Sunday, and to ring it in her daughter Tru gave her the sweetest surprise. The three-year-old tyke made her mom a birthday card and topped it with unicorn and rainbow stickers and scribbles. “My favorite card,” Khloe captioned a photo of it in her Instagram Stories. The Good American mogul also shared a video of Tru that showed her palming the card and wearing a pink dress with a silver cross necklace. “Happy birthday mommy!” the adorable little one exclaimed.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Lamar Odom: I'll Kick Tristan Thompson's Ass If He Cheats on Khloe Again!

Earlier this week, an unexpecte feud erupted between two of Khloe Kardashian's ex. (Actually, Tristan might not have been officially dumped yet, but he deserves to be!) It all started when Lamar Odom started openly thirsting after Khloe in the comments on her Instagram pics. Odom commented "Hottie" on one...
CelebritiesE! Online

Khloe and Rob Kardashian Host Adorable Cousin Playdate for True and Dream

Watch: Dream Kardashian Celebrates 3rd B-Day With Rob Kardashian & Family. This Kardashian cousin playdate is a true dream. On Wednesday, July 7, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable videos of her daughter, True Thompson, 3, playing with Dream Kardashian, brother Rob Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter. Though Rob has shirked the spotlight in...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Spotted Loyally By Sis Kim’s Side At Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Show — Photo

Khloe Kardashian was a supportive sister, as she sat next to Kim at Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ release show. The sisters were two of the most surprising guests at the event. Sisters stick together! Khloe Kardashian, 37, was spotted, seated next to her sister Kim, as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars attended Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West’s, 44, album release show for Donda at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday July 22. Khloe rocked an extra-tight black ensemble. She also sported a large pair of protective sunglasses, likely to keep her eyes safe from the blinding lights Kanye used in the show.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Khloé Feels About Tristan Threatening Lamar For Trying to Get Back Together With Her

Not the love triangle we expected. Khloé Kardashian’s response to Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom‘s feud proves that she’s done with both of her exes. A source told E! News on Tuesday, July 12, that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum thinks that her ex-boyfriend and ex-husband’s recent Instagram spat over her was “childish.” “Khloé thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish,” the source said. “She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh.”
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Khloe Kardashian Unveils Rare Picture of 'Soulmate' Rob Kardashian After Confirming He's Dating

Joining the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars in the photo which is shared on the Good American founder's Instagram page is their youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has just spent some quality time with Rob Kardashian. Days after confirming that her brother is no longer a single man, the Good American founder treated fans to a picture of the two and called him "soulmate."
Celebritiescodelist.biz

After Tristan Separation: Cryptic Words by Khloé Kardashian

She is probably well on her way to processing everything! In Khloé Kardashian’s (37) love life, things have been going pretty much for a few months now. After a supposed engagement with her on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson (30), it was said again at the end of June that everything is over and over. But obviously, the entrepreneur does not have too much to nibble on this separation: Khloé shares a few lines on the net that make fans sit up and take notice!
CelebritiesElite Daily

Khloé Let True Do Her Makeup, And The Results Will Crack You Up

Could there be a new generation of Kardashian-Jenner makeup moguls already? With Kylie Jenner launching Kylie Cosmetics back in 2015 and Kim Kardashian West introducing KKW Beauty to the world only two years later, it’s no secret that these businesswomen have a sweet spot for makeup. Looks like they might need to scoot over and make room for Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, though, because the photos of Khloé Kardashian after True did her makeup are hilarious.

Comments / 0

Community Policy