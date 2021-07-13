LeBron James, 36, wants to retire with the Lakers because his family 'loves being in LA' but doesn't know how long he'll play after his two-year, $85million deal ends in the summer of 2023

LeBron James can't say when he'll retire, but the 36-year-old Lakers star believes he'll still be in Los Angeles when he decides to call it quits.

Speaking with actors Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett on their podcast, SmartLess, James explained that he hopes to remain a Laker for the rest of his career. He currently has two years remaining on his deal after signing a two-year, $85 million extension in December.

'I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers,' James Monday while promoting his new movie, a sequel to Michael Jordan's 'Space Jam.'

LeBron James can't say when he'll retire, but the 36-year-old Lakers star believes he'll still be in Los Angeles when he decides to call it quits. James's season ended in the first round of the ongoing NBA playoffs when his Lakers fell in six games to the eventual Western Conference-champion Phoenix Suns, who hold a 2-1 lead over the Eastern Conference-champion Milwaukee Bucks entering Wednesday's Game 4

James has taken advantage of his time off by promoting his 'Space Jam' sequel while also attending some of his 16-year-old son Bronny's AAU games. Bronny, a 6-foot-3 guard entering his junior year at southern California's Sierra Canyon High School, is ranked 41st among recruits in the Class of 2023 by ESPN

'And how many years that is, if it's four, five, six, whatever, seven, I hope I can continue to play the game. I love being in L.A., my family loves being in LA.

'Being with a historical franchise like the Lakers is something like, it's like me being in ''Space Jam'' now,' James continued, hammering in a plug for his upcoming movie. 'I never thought it'd be possible.'

Following his 17th NBA season, James will need to play another four to tie Vince Carter's record of 22. He's also 301 regular season games shy of Boston Celtics legend Robert Parish's all-time record.

Bronny, a 6-foot-3 guard entering his junior year at southern California's Sierra Canyon High School, is ranked 41st among recruits in the Class of 2023 by ESPN. ESPN's top-ranked prospect is a Camden, New Jersey guard named D.J. Wagner, who happens to be the son of James's old Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, Dajuan Wagner.