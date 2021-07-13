Cancel
Business

Gold rises on rising inflation data

 11 days ago

CHICAGO, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Tuesday as investors reacted to rising inflation data. The most active gold contract for August delivery rose 4 U.S. dollars, or 0.22 percent, to close at 1,809.9 dollars per ounce. U.S....

Posted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

World markets mixed after modest gains on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — European markets opened higher on Friday after a mixed day of trading in Asia, amid persisting worries that the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 will dent recoveries from the pandemic. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London and Frankfurt but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell....
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold steady

The fast money FOMO gnomes were out in force once again in oil markets overnight, pushing prices higher despite nothing really materially changing in the world overnight. Gone is the “delta-dismay” of Monday’s speculative-long capitulation, and in with the fear of missing out on the next rally. As I have stated previously, I felt any sell-off would be short in duration, but I will admit oil’s comeback has surprised me and highlights that tail-chasing fast money is what is driving oil prices right now.
Marketsomahanews.net

Gold falls as U.S. stock indexes rise

CHICAGO, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Friday as the U.S. stock indexes rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 3.6 U.S. dollars, or 0.2 percent, to close at 1,801.8 dollars per ounce. Investors' appetite...
Economyomahanews.net

U.S. dollar rises amid economic data

NEW YORK, July 23 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar moved higher in late trading on Friday as market participants digested latest economic data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.09 percent at 92.9104. In late New York trading, the euro fell to 1.1770 U.S....
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury yields rise ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Jul 23 (Reuters) – US Treasury yields rose on Friday before the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week, where the focus will be on the strength of the country’s recovery and the timing of the that the Fed could begin to curb its support for the economy. * The...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Modestly Lower As Equities, Dollar Rise

Gold futures settled lower on Friday and as upbeat corporate earnings and optimism about economic growth prompted investors to seek riskier assets such as equities. Higher bond yields and a firm dollar weighed on the yellow metal. The dollar ipndex rose to 93.02, and despite falling to around 92.85 subsequently...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Stocks March Higher as Manufacturing Index Hits Record, Earnings Gains Underpin Sentiment

US stocks advanced Friday after a closely watched manufacturing gauge hit a record high and as companies continued to report quarterly earnings well above market expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6% to 35,044.43 shortly before midday, with S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both higher by 0.8%. Communication, healthcare and technology stocks led the way, with energy the only sector in the red.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Notch Modest Gains Despite Resurgent Virus

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Shaking off steep losses from earlier this week, crude and refined products futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Friday and this week modestly higher, supported by bullish economic data out of the Eurozone and United States that showed a strong pace of business expansion this month despite a Delta-variant fueled wave of new COVID-19 infections and surging consumer prices, easing some concerns over fear of decelerating economic growth.
New York City, NYBirmingham Star

Xinhua world economic news summary at 1030 GMT, July 24

NEW YORK -- The U.S. dollar moved higher in late trading on Friday as market participants digested latest economic data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.09 percent at 92.9104. In late New York trading, the euro fell to 1.1770 U.S. dollars from 1.1771...
BusinessFox News

Evening Edition: Both Unemployment And Inflation Rise In June

After experiencing losses due to inflation fears and concerns over the Delta variant surge, the stock market made a comeback late this week. Wall Street is certain to keep watching both situations very closely in the weeks to come. FOX’s Trey Yingst speaks with Al Lord, the founder of Lexerd Capital Management, about inflation concerns and the current state of the economy.
Trafficmilwaukeesun.com

Oil prices rise amid supply concerns

NEW YORK, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices advanced on Friday amid concerns over tightening supplies. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery added 16 cents to settle at 72.07 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 31 cents to close at 74.10 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Posted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasuries little changed after jobless claims data

(Adds U.S. market open) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries traded little changed on Thursday prior to an auction later in the session of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS after the latest weekly jobless claims report reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve's policy stance will remain dovish. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2 basis points to 1.262%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 1.9 basis points to 1.911%. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, the Labor Department said in a report that nevertheless showed more people are returning to work. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the highest level since mid-May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week. After several weeks of sharp volatility, the market is settling into a period of equilibrium, said Ben Jeffery, rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Trading volumes today are meaningfully lower than they have been all week," he said. "Positions are in the process of starting to be set ahead of next week's Fed meeting, so we're expecting a little bit of sideways into Wednesday." The 10-year U.S. Treasury will likely trade in a range of 1.25% to 1.3%, Jeffery said. Yields on the benchmark note plunged almost 30 basis points to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday from July 13, when data for June showed the biggest jump in U.S. consumer prices in 13 years. Yields have rebounded about 14 basis points since then. The Treasury auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) should be well-received, but has the potential of being the lowest-yielding 10-year TIPS auction on record, Jeffery said. "It will offer an interesting glimpse at people's expectations of inflation and how committed (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell will be to a dovish stance next week," he said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 106.0 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.8 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. TIPS was last at 2.458%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.273%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging just under 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 22 Thursday 10:57AM New York / 1457 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-218/256 0.2018 -0.006 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.3724 -0.016 Five-year note 100-206/256 0.7088 -0.022 Seven-year note 101-148/256 1.0138 -0.021 10-year note 103-88/256 1.2616 -0.020 20-year bond 106-232/256 1.8327 -0.018 30-year bond 110-128/256 1.9113 -0.019 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.25 1.50 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Flat as USD Firms Ahead of PMI Data Release

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Following an explosive three-session rally, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded the Intercontinental Exchange moved shallowly mixed early Friday, weighed down by a strengthening U.S. Dollar Index ahead of the release of U.S. Purchasing Manager's Index for July. Expectations are for business activity across services and industrial sectors to have accelerated further into midsummer despite an uneven recovery in the labor market and rising inflation.
Trafficthedallasnews.net

Oil prices rise, building on prior session's gains

NEW YORK, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Thursday, following a pronounced rally in the prior session. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery added 1.61 U.S. dollars, or 2.3 percent, to settle at 71.91 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 1.56 dollars, or about 2.2 percent, to close at 73.79 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Marketskitco.com

Gold trades lower to critical support and recovers after the release of U.S. jobless claims

In overseas trading last night, gold traded to a critical support level that occurs at $1793.70, which is based upon the 100-day moving average. Gold futures traded to a low today of $1791 which is a few dollars below this technical support level. This price point is also the 50% retracement from a data set that begins at the March lows of $1672, up to the highs achieved at the beginning of June when gold touched $1920.
Posted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields ease, TIPS auction bid at record low

(Adds results of 10-year TIPS auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries eased on Thursday after the auction of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS was bid at a record low, while the latest jobless claims report reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve's policy stance will remain dovish. The bid at the TIPS auction, the largest ever, was the lowest on record as real rates have never declined so much in the past. The sale was well received with submitted bids 2.50 times the offer, with the 10-year awarded at -1.016% after trading the entire morning cheaper than -1.0%, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis. Traders have valued inflation expectations based on what they think investors will worry about next, rarely with any link to fundamentals or communication from the Fed, Vogel said. "Just like nominal UST yields, inflation break-evens have been erratic all month," he said in an e-mail. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, the Labor Department said in a report that nevertheless showed more people are returning to work. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the highest level since mid-May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2.2 basis points to 1.260%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 3.1 basis points to 1.899%. After several weeks of volatility, the market is settling into a period of equilibrium before the next week's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, said Ben Jeffery, rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield will likely trade in a range of 1.25% to 1.3%, Jeffery said. The two-day meeting ends July 28. "Trading volumes today are meaningfully lower than they have been all week," he said. "Positions are in the process of starting to be set ahead of next week's Fed meeting, so we're expecting a little bit of sideways into Wednesday." Yields on the benchmark note plunged almost 30 basis points to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday from July 13, when data for June showed the biggest jump in U.S. consumer prices in 13 years. Yields have rebounded about 14 basis points since then. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 105.8 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.8 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. TIPS was last at 2.491%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.3%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging that rate annually for the next decade. July 22 Thursday 1:52PM New York / 1752 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-219/256 0.1998 -0.008 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.3724 -0.016 Five-year note 100-208/256 0.7072 -0.024 Seven-year note 101-148/256 1.0138 -0.021 10-year note 103-92/256 1.2599 -0.022 20-year bond 107-28/256 1.8209 -0.030 30-year bond 110-204/256 1.899 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.00 1.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler, Kirsten Donovan)
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Down, Retreating U.S. Bond Yields Counter Strengthening Dollar

Investing.com – Gold was down on Friday morning in Asia, recovering from the more than one-week low hit during the previous session. Retreating U.S. bond yields and weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data also helped to counter a strengthening dollar. Gold futures inched down 0.06% to $1,804.35 by 1:09 AM ET (5:09...

