The Bethel Social Services is looking for donations for the annual Back to School Program. There are 97 children registered to receive a backpack and school supplies to help them have a successful school year. Town officials say the list could grow and hoping the community will once again step up and help fulfill school supply lists. There are over 2-thousand tags with a specific need based on the grade the child is entering. Back to School Drives are being held by Bethel Social Service staff on the front lawn of the Municipal Center this coming Thursday, and next Thursday, the 22nd from 2:30pm-6pm and the 29th from 9:30am – 5:00pm. All donations must be received by Wednesday August 4th.