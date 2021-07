GROUP - Bereavement (Grief Support for Pregnancy/Infant/Child Loss) is also offered... Registration for this event is closed. Recognizing that each person and each loss is very individual, Cone Health offers a support group for those who have suffered the loss of an infant or child and are longing to connect with others who can identify with their experience. To accommodate your unique grieving style and circumstances, our Virtual Bereavement Support Group will allow you to use your video option or audio only, depending on your level of comfort. Our staff chaplains and perinatal educators will help with understanding, validation and hope during your journey.