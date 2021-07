LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Silent Wings Museum:. The Silent Wings Museum will celebrate the Spirit of ‘45 Day on Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. In addition to free admission all day, we will be offering children’s activities and a special tour at 2:30 to honor the World War II Generation. Spirit of ’45 Day provides an opportunity for America to say “Thank you!” to those who served in uniform and those who supported them on the home front during the WWII era.