Korn Announces Summer 2021 Touring Replacement For Bassist Fieldy

Korn has announced the replacement for their bassist Fieldy on their upcoming Summer 2021 tour dates. The band has announced that Suicidal Tendencies' Roberto “Ra” Diaz will fill in. They said in a statement, “We appreciate your kind words of support in response to the recent tour update about @Fieldykorn. While our brother takes some time to heal, we wanted to let you know that we are bringing our friend @Ra_Diaz from @SuicidalTendencies out with us this summer to fill in on Korn bass duties.”