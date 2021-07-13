Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Keith Urban to Return as a Coach on ‘The Voice’ Australia

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
103.3 WJOD
103.3 WJOD
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Keith Urban is returning to reality television. Nine years after becoming a coach for the inaugural season of The Voice Australia — and five years after wrapping up as a coach on American Idol — the country singer will be behind the judge's desk once again. On social media, Urban...

103wjod.com

Comments / 0

103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
460
Followers
1K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Connick Jr.
Person
Joel Madden
Person
Ricky Martin
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Guy Sebastian
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Rita Ora
Person
Delta Goodrem
Person
Jessica Mauboy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Tv#Las Vegas#The Voice Australia#American Idol#The Seven Network#Team Seal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicEffingham Radio

Keith Urban To Perform At ‘Global Citizen Live’ Concert

Keith Urban will be part of a star-studded lineup of this year's “Global Citizen Live,” a 24-hour event which is part of the Recovery Plan for the World on September 25th. This year's broadcast “focuses on COVID-19, ending the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet; and advancing equity for all,” according to its website.
Musiccountryfancast.com

Keith Urban God Whispered Your Name [Music Video/BTS/ Lyrics]

Country music star Keith Urban's “God Whispered Your Name” feels very personal to his relationship with wife Nicole Kidman even though he didn't write it... The Keith Urban God Whispered Your Name song was released in March of 2020 as the second single from Urban’s eleventh studio album The Speed of Now Part 1. Country music superstar Keith Urban recently released his new single, “God Whispered Your Name”! The song was written by James Slater, Shy Carter, Micah Carter, and Chris August. A week after its release, it was his biggest streaming debut to date. As it continues to move up the charts, now comes the release of the song’s official music video, directed by Jennifer Massaux, that perfectly complements a song that as Urban states can mean a lot of things to a lot of different people.
Celebritiessoundslikenashville.com

Keith Urban Helps Open Olympic Games With ‘Imagine’

Keith Urban was part of the opening ceremonies at the start of the Tokyo Games on Friday, July 23. The country singer was joined by artists from around the globe, including John Legend, Angélique Kidjo, Alejandro Sanz and the Suginami Junior Chorus as they sang John Lennon’s “Imagine” in a pre-recorded performance. The music for the performance was arranged by Hans Zimmer.
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

John Legend Performs ‘Imagine’ During Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

This year, the 2020 Olympic Games are more unprecedented than ever before. In the realm of the unexpected, Keith Urban and John Legend made an appearance on screen. At this year’s Olympic Games, the talent show judges were present at the Opening Ceremony. In a video performance of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” they sang alongside Spanish performer Alejandro Sanz, Beninese singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, and the Suginami Children’s Choir.
Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

Floyd Mayweather’s GF Anna Monroe Left ‘Devastated’ After He Is Seen Cuddling Up With His Ex

Floyd Mayweather may have some explaining to do with his girlfriend Anna Monroe…. ICYMI, the boxing champ was caught by paparazzi taking a stroll through the streets of New York City on Tuesday with his former lover, Gallienne Nabila. During the walk, Floyd had his arm wrapped around the 25-year-old model, who wore a snakeskin top and sported a massive diamond engagement ring. According to The Sun, the pair later got into his SUV before dashing off to an unknown location. You can take a look at the photos obtained by the publication HERE.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul. Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
NFLwashingtonnewsday.com

Travis Barker’s Girlfriend Is As Rich As Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian Net Worth: How Rich Is Travis Barker’s Girlfriend?. Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family have made millions of dollars from their long-running reality TV show and the businesses she has started since becoming famous. The eldest Kardashian sibling’s net worth in 2021 is as follows. According to Celebrity...
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Posted by
Rebecca Cukier

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Criticized For Upside-Down Splits Photo

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is facing backlash as photos of her delivering a flawless upside-down split gain comments. The 31-year-old Russian-born star, who retired aged 22 back in 2012, has been topping up her Instagram influencer income, with a recent post seeing the 2008 all-around champion promote prescription-grade medication.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...

Comments / 0

Community Policy