Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New DVD, Blu-ray and digital release highlights for the week of July 12-18, 2021

By RYAN PAINTER, KUTV
Posted by 
FOX26
FOX26
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's a healthy week for new and catalog to-own releases. So, let's dive in. A Quiet Place Part II - The sequel to "The Quiet Place" arrived in theaters a year later than expected and while the box office returns might not have been as robust as they might have been in a pre-pandemic setting, the film managed a worldwide total of $279 million. More importantly, it's a good film that doesn't simply mimic the formula of the first movie. Where "A Quiet Place" was more of a thriller with sci-fi and horror elements, "A Quiet Place Part II" is more of an action film. The focus has also shifted from the adults to the children. I'll most certainly be adding this to my personal collection and look forward to whatever might come next for the franchise.

kmph.com

Comments / 0

FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Guy Ritchie
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Elisha Cuthbert
Person
Jason Statham
Person
Bailee Madison
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Lizzie Borden
Person
Cameron Crowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#The Week Of#Sci Fi#Spongebob#Mexican#Scottish#Jackson Stone Lrb#Rolling Stone#Paramount Presents#British#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TV Showsreadjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (July 13th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for July 13th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Mortal Kombat, Almost Famous, Wrath of Man, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Snatch and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Moviesvitalthrills.com

A Quiet Place Part II 4K, Blu-ray and Digital Release Dates

Paramount Home Entertainment has announced the A Quiet Place Part II 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital release dates for July (pre-order at Amazon). The critically-acclaimed thriller from director John Krasinski will debut on Digital July 13, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD July 27.
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

List of DVD release dates for July 13 and beyond

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:. 13: Almost Famous (Blu-ray) 20: Bordertown: Season 3 (Blu-ray) 20: G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation (Blu-ray) 27: A Quiet Place Part II. 27: American Gods: Season 3. 27: Every...
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Blu-ray & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release Guide - July 11 - July 17, 2021

The second week of July, no major theatrical releases, did you see Black Widow yet or do you eagerly await home options?. Welcome to Volume 2 Episode 8 of our weekly release guide. Our weekly look at the highlights of what's coming out this week as well as the top announcements from the week before.
Moviesdailydead.com

July 13th Genre Releases Include MONSTER SEAFOOD WARS (Limited Edition Blu-ray), HOUSE OF WAX (Collector’s Edition Blu-ray), THE MONSTER COLLECTION (Blu-ray)

While it may not be Friday the 13th, Tuesday the 13th is still shaping up to be a great day for horror fans, as we have a ton of great Blu-ray and DVD releases to look forward to. For all you Phans out there, Well Go USA has put together a new box set celebrating the Phantasm series, complete with a replica silver sphere to boot, and for those of you who have been looking forward to Scream Factory’s Collector’s Edition Blu of the House of Wax remake, your wait is nearly over. In terms of new horrors headed home this week, Held, Monster Seafood Wars, Queen of Spades and The Night (2020) are being released on Tuesday as well. And if you happened to miss it in theaters or on HBO Max earlier this year, you can finally catch up with the new Mortal Kombat tomorrow on a variety of formats.
Moviesreadjunk.com

Wrath of Man (Blu-Ray + Digital HD)

Starring: Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Scott Eastwood, Laz Alonso, Andy García, Niamh Algar, Raúl Castillo, DeObia Oparei, Eddie Marsan. Written By: Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies. Directed By: Guy Ritchie. Studio: Warner Bros. / MGM / Miramax. Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie have reunited for...
Moviesdailydead.com

July 20th Genre Releases Include JAKOB’S WIFE (Blu-ray / DVD), SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW (4K / Blu-ray / DVD / On Demand), DEAD & BURIED (4K / Blu-ray)

Hello, everyone! I hope you have your wallets ready because we have a huge day of horror and sci-fi home media releases this week, and there are a ton of different titles fans are definitely going to want to add to their collections. Blue Underground has given the criminally undercelebrated Dead & Buried the 4K treatment for their 3-Disc Limited Edition release of the film, and if you’re a big fan of sci-fi/action movies, you’ll definitely want to pick up the latest Vestron Video release, The Wraith, which Lionsgate is putting out on Blu this Tuesday as well.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

The Nevers Season 1, Part 1 coming to DVD and Blu-ray in October 2021

The Nevers Season 1 Part 1 is a great show for Outlander fans purely for Laura Donnelly. It’s coming to DVD and Blu-ray in October 2021. There are certainly plenty of reasons to watch The Nevers. For Outlander fans, it really is all about Donnelly, who takes on the lead role of Amalia True. Throughout the course of six episodes, we get to see her take on a variety of roles as we learn the truth about who she is and what she wants.
Movieswcny.org

46ers DVD Blu-Ray

The 46ers is a feature film that captures the imagination and inspiration of those who make scaling the 46 Adirondack Mountain High Peaks in northern New York State a life-changing experience in their lives. The film provides an introduction to the men and women of the Adirondack 46ers Club, a group that supports the hiking of the high peaks in summer and winter from places such as Mount Marcy, the place from which Director Blake Cortright drew inspiration for the film.
Moviesdigitalchumps.com

Profile making it Digital on July 27th, Blu-ray/DVD on August 10th

Haven’t seen it, but it does look interesting. Inspired by true events, PROFILE follows an undercover British journalist on her quest to bait and expose a terrorist recruiter through social media, while trying not to be sucked in by her recruiter and lured into becoming a militant extremist herself. The unconventional thriller plays out entirely on a computer screen in the screen life format, directed by Timur Bekmambetov.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Hopping to 4K, Blu-ray and DVD in August

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment have announced an August 24th, 2021 release date for the sequel Peter Rabbit 2 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Before that, Sony is rolling out...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

STAY OUT OF THE ATTIC: Available on VOD, Digital, DVD & Blu-ray on August 17

Jerren Lauder's horror flick Stay Out of The Attic has been playing on Shudder, AMC Networks' horror streaming service. If you are not subscribed to the service (why the hell not!?!), or, you want a physical copy of the horror flick on your own your next chance to catch it will be on August 17th. RLJE Films will release Stay Out of The Attic on VOD, Digital, DVD and Blu-ray on that day.
TV & Videosdailydead.com

THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR is Coming to Blu-ray & DVD on October 12th, 2021

Just in time for Halloween, Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing The Haunting of Bly Manor on Blu-ray and DVD on October 12th!. Certified Fresh with a Tomatometer score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes*, “THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR” arrives just in time for Halloween on Blu-ray and DVD October 12, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Profile’ Blu-ray and DVD Release Date, Details

Universal Picture Home Entertainment are bringing the 2021 thriller Profile to Digital on July 27th, followed by a Blu-ray and DVD release on August 10th. Profile is directed by Timur Bekmambetov and based on the true story of a British journalist who tries to bait a terrorist recruiter and ends up getting recruited herself.
TV Showsdistrictchronicles.com

Netflix UK New Movies And Tv Shows This Week July 23rd, 2021!

As the month attracts to an in-depth, you’ll wish to prep your schedule for all of the upcoming motion pictures and sequences coming to Netflix UK in August 2021. In the meantime, listed here are three of our favorite new releases on Netflix UK this week:. Best New Movies &...

Comments / 0

Community Policy