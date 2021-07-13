New DVD, Blu-ray and digital release highlights for the week of July 12-18, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's a healthy week for new and catalog to-own releases. So, let's dive in. A Quiet Place Part II - The sequel to "The Quiet Place" arrived in theaters a year later than expected and while the box office returns might not have been as robust as they might have been in a pre-pandemic setting, the film managed a worldwide total of $279 million. More importantly, it's a good film that doesn't simply mimic the formula of the first movie. Where "A Quiet Place" was more of a thriller with sci-fi and horror elements, "A Quiet Place Part II" is more of an action film. The focus has also shifted from the adults to the children. I'll most certainly be adding this to my personal collection and look forward to whatever might come next for the franchise.kmph.com
Comments / 0