Music

Review: John Mayer revisits soft rock with squishy results

By MARK KENNEDY
FOX26
FOX26
 12 days ago
"Sob Rock," John Mayer (Columbia Records) You can thank the coronavirus pandemic for John Mayer's eighth studio album. He has said he wrote the songs to wrap listeners in the sonic comforter of soft rock. If you don't like soft rock, you can blame the pandemic for one more thing.

FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California

