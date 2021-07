The city of Paragould wants to attract and hang onto good people, so it has enacted a pay raise for its city clerk and has set a new base pay for city employees. The Paragould City Council has set the annual salary for City Clerk Andrea Williams at $60,333.25, plus $6,033.33 in longevity pay (for a total of $66,366.58), effective Aug. 1. “One of the first things we started to look at, at the first of the year,” said Paragould Mayor Josh Agee to open the discussion, “was a salary survey.”