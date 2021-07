Anna Mae Davis has been chosen as the Grand Marshal of the fair parade for the 141st Pawnee County Fair. “Our oldest child started showing 4-H cattle when we lived in Ashland. We moved to Pawnee City in May of 1969 and he participated as an independent in the fair that fall. An independent is an exhibitor that’s not a member of a 4-H club. After the fair we were asked if we would be interested in…