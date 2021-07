Daniel Boellstorff has been a Mason for more than 50 years. He belongs to Pawnee City Masonic Lodge No. 23 and the Peru Lodge. He was also a member of the Brock Lodge before it merged. He built the sign at the local lodge in an afternoon. He said it took longer to paint it than build it. But it is quite a nice piece of work if you go look at it. You can’t miss it when you drive by the Lodge. It…