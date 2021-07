Summertime in Nashville is truly one of the best seasons (and places!) in the American south. You’ll be treated with a social calendar chock full of opportunities for folks of all ages as well as the simple pleasures of homey bbq and fireflies at night. The Bobby Hotel, located in the heart of the city’s downtown district, is hosting a series of concerts on the rooftop this year that is perfect if you’re looking to hobnob with locals with a cocktail in hand. The views of downtown aren’t too shabby either, of course.