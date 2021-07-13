WFHB TOP ALBUMS 7.13.2021

Favorite Songs: “Amoeba,” “Management,” “Reaper,” and “Zinnias”. For Fans Of: Girl In Red, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers. I’m a believer that there are albums that come at exactly the time we need them. And Sling, Clairo’s latest album, was one of those albums for me. Starting with the opening track, “Bambi,” I felt as though I was invited into Clairo’s sprawling sonic daydream, guided by the echoes of the women who shaped the seventies Laurel Canyon music scene. “Bambi” introduced me to a new kind of sound from Clairo. Her vocals remained similar – layered and lush – but were now grounded with more solid instrumentation. There was even more lyrical and musical honesty, inspiring me to be honest about the listening experience as well.