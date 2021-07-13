Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

WFHB TOP ALBUMS 7.13.2021

wfhb.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Butterfly 3000. Brad Leftwich & Linda Higginbotham – At Home In The Parlour. Squirrel Flower – Planet (i) Various Artists – Party for Joey: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato. K.C. Jones – Queen Of The In Between. David Wax Museum –...

wfhb.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angélique Kidjo
Person
Lucy Dacus
Person
Janet Simpson
Person
Emily Wolfe
Person
Esther Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Delines#The Mar As#The Murlocs#The Lizard#Blues#Wfhb#Afrique#Alborosie#Balkan#Japanese#Br Sil#Couleur Bowerbirds#Alligator Records#Outside Child Free Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwrir.org

top 30 new albums for Jul 13

The weekly chart reflects the diversity of programming on WRIR. In an average week, WRIR DJs play approximately 1,200 albums (and EPs and singles). To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.
Musicwmfe.org

New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On July 16

After releasing her relentlessly catchy debut single, “Whip My Hair” in 2010 (when she was just nine years old), the singer and rapper Willow went on to release more than a half-dozen albums and EPs of mostly uptempo pop and dance music. But on her latest album, Lately I Feel Everything, the now 20-year-old artist gets loud and electric with a collection of ’90s-influenced guitar rock, inspired by Wicked Wisdom, the nu-metal band her mother, Jada Pinkett-Smith, used to be in. We open this week’s show with Lately I Feel Everything, and talk about Willow’s exponential growth as an artist.
Musictheartsdesk.com

Album: Darkside - Spiral

However, it is now being given another airing by electronic ambient explorer Nicolas Jaar and multi-instrumental experimentalist Dave Harrington for their psychedelic two-piece. Almost a decade since their debut (and only other album), Darkside have put Covid downtime to good use by producing a mellow and laidback album which gives...
MusicStereogum

Album Of The Week: Anika Change

Humanity’s capacity for change is usually treated with a certain amount of cynicism these days, but when Annika Henderson sings about change on the title track of her first new album in 11 years, she sounds earnest and just about hopeful. “I think we have it all inside,” she intones. “I think we can learn from each other.”
Musicwers.org

Album Review: Clairo “Sling”

Favorite Songs: “Amoeba,” “Management,” “Reaper,” and “Zinnias”. For Fans Of: Girl In Red, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers. I’m a believer that there are albums that come at exactly the time we need them. And Sling, Clairo’s latest album, was one of those albums for me. Starting with the opening track, “Bambi,” I felt as though I was invited into Clairo’s sprawling sonic daydream, guided by the echoes of the women who shaped the seventies Laurel Canyon music scene. “Bambi” introduced me to a new kind of sound from Clairo. Her vocals remained similar – layered and lush – but were now grounded with more solid instrumentation. There was even more lyrical and musical honesty, inspiring me to be honest about the listening experience as well.
Musictheartsdesk.com

Album: Peyton - PSA

But from very early on, it was heavily invested also in the music that hip hop sampled, signing live bands, mining archives for reissue and providing platforms for underappreciated musical elders, always with emphasis on the strange and stoned – so in fact its aesthetic overall is probably better summed up as psychedelic soul rather than just hip hop as such.
MusicKerrang

Album review: Capstan – Separate

For an album packed with such energising riffs, pit-stirring power and glorious pop-tinged hooks, Separate offers a pretty bleak ride. Towards the end of 2019 Capstan released their debut full-length Restless Heart, Keep Running, which marked the Floridians as a vital new force in post-hardcore. There might well have been a brief period when they felt on top of the world, but then guitarist and lyricist Joe Mabry went through a divorce and a global pandemic happened – both of which heavily coloured the songwriting on their eventual follow-up. ​‘Is there a hole inside my brain/ Pulling every thought into a negative space/ A gravity I Can’t Escape’ sings frontman Anthony Demario on Blurred Around The Edges, which pretty much sums everything here up.
Musicwdiy.org

WDIY's Top 10 Albums of June 2021

We’re halfway through summer and almost done with July, so here’s a look back at what our WDIY listeners were loving on air in the month of June. Scroll down for the descriptions, and flip through the slideshow to check out the album art. If you want to see your favorites bumped up higher on the list for July, or have something new entirely you want on air, then request your favorite songs and albums to our volunteer hosts!
Musicwfuv.org

UKNY for July 25

It's been a very big week for Wolf Alice. The London quartet was nominated on Thursday for a 2021 Mercury Prize for their third album, Blue Weekend (they won in 2018 for their second album, Visions of a Life, and were nominated in 2015 for their first, My Love is Cool, an impressive juggernaut of nominations). And the electrifying live band played gigs before a big crowd for the first time in over 18 months too, at Bournemouth's O2 Academy on Thursday and Suffolk's Latitude Festival on Friday.
MusicVice

All the best albums of summer 2021 so far

Summer 2021 always had big shoes to fill. Coming off of this past year where the pandemic, at the very least, stymied all major life events, people have been fixated on this stretch of time as a light at the end of the tunnel. And, in some ways, it has been. There are chaotic celebrity relationships to obsess over, new fashion trends to follow and, most crucially, a whole host of great new music releases to tune into.
Seattle, WAkexp.org

New Music Reviews (7/26)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates (joined this week by DJ Alex) shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Tyler, the Creator, Darkside, Altin Gün, and more.
MusicPosted by
102.7 KORD

Top 10 Country Albums of the 1980s

Country music in the 1980s found the genre stretching: Some artists experimented with synthesizers, saxophones and pop sensibilities while others continued to produce firmly traditional country tunes. The decade also introduced a class of future superstars of country music: Garth Brooks, Clint Black, Travis Tritt and Alan Jackson, among others,...
Entertainmentb975.com

John Mayer scores 10th top-10 album with ‘Sob Rock’

John Mayer‘s new album of retro-inspired music, Sob Rock, has debuted at number two on the Billboard album chart. It’s John’s 10th top-10 album. Every studio album he’s released, dating all the way back to his major-label debut, 2003’s Room for Squares, has reached the top 10, and so did his 2008 live album, Where the Light Is.
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Top 3 Electronic Dance Music Albums of 2021

EDM stands for “Electronic Dance Music.” The acronym stands for a variety of things, but one thing in particular that has gotten popular is electronic dance music. The birth of electronic dance music can be traced back to the early 90s. Back then, computer-generated software was fairly new and not too many people were paying attention to it. But slowly but surely, as time went on and new software was developed, more people became drawn to this exciting new way to make dance music.

Comments / 0

Community Policy