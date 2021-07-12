Easing child care shortages: New law effective July 1 adds nature-based programs, fee suspension
SPOKANE — Preschool kids have a natural classroom in the outdoors to learn, from finding insects to creating art with pine cones. Now, more outside adventures can begin. New legislation affecting child care in Washington became effective July 1. It includes authorizing the state Department of Children, Youth and Families to license outdoor, nature-based child care programs.www.wenatcheeworld.com
