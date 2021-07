The man convicted of 1st-degree murder in the stabbing of Mollie Tibbetts will not be sentenced today (Thursday). A judge has delayed the sentencing of Cristhian Rivera. Defense attorneys filed a motion after an inmate at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility claimed a second inmate told him that he killed Tibbetts in 2018 and planned to dump her body near a Hispanic man to make that man appear guilty. In a motion filed Tuesday, this second inmate claims he saw Tibbetts bound and gagged at a trap house. The new motion also refers to 50-year-old James Manuel Lowe, who allegedly ran the trap house where drugs are sold. Defense attorneys claim prosecutors suppressed evidence and there should be a new trial for Rivera.