Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

‘Shouting burger, burger, burger, burger’ - Fat Hippo, reviewed

By Confidentials
confidentials.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Grundy gets messy with a Born Slippy burger on Bold Street. Good food, messy fingers, juicy burgers. If that tagline doesn’t grab you, I don’t know what will. Born in 2010, just outside of Newcastle, Fat Hippo has venues across the North and Midlands. I’ve followed their story for quite some time, so I was over the moon when I heard they were coming to Liverpool. And what more of a perfect setting than our beloved Bold Street.

confidentials.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burgers#Good Food#Manhattan#Food Drink#Bold Street Good#Freddie#American#Swiss#Instagram#Conf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsgentside.co.uk

Burger King has launched a 'burger roulette' and fans are going wild

As if the fast food giant needed even more reasons to have people crave over their mouth-watering burgers. McDonald's will have some pretty stiff competition now that Burger King has come out with its very own 'burger roulette' in which customers can expect to win every single time they play. For just £2, and for a limited time for all customers across the UK, lovers of the popular fast-food chain can get their hands on a selection of discounters menu items.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Just Go

5 Best Burger Restaurants in Sacramento

Sacramento has an exciting food scene often overlooked by its big city rivals, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Burgers in Sacramento are among the city's best. Whether you are craving a simple cheeseburger or a loaded stack, here are the top 5 burgers in Sacramento:
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Mac & Cheese: What To Know Before Ordering

Whether you love or loathe Chick-fil-A's politics, there's no denying the tastiness of the chain's chicken sandwich and related poultry-based menu items. The fact that their waffle fries are unlike anyone else's is icing on the proverbial cake. Known originally (and still primarily) for its chicken sandwich, the menu now...
Richland, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Was the Habit Burger Grill in Richland Worth the Wait? An In-Depth Review

The Habit Burger Grill just opened in Richland. They say that it's never work if you enjoy what you do, so here I go again reviewing burgers. After writing a review of D. Lish's Hamburgers in Spokane, someone pointed out that The Habit Burger Grill was finally open and that I should do a review of it. That was the quickest decision I've ever made in my life. I had been eagerly waiting for this place to open and the day had finally come.
Food & Drinkskiss951.com

The Flat Hot Dog Is Dividing The Internet

A New Jersey butcher decided to create a 3 ounce flat hot dog ahead of the Fourth of July. Now the internet is trying to figure it out. Rastelli’s sold out of the unique take on the all American food, which looks more like a pickle than a hot dog. Some people love it, and others are asking if it’s just bologna being called a hotdog.
Pearland, TXhoustonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Burgers In Pearland

When hunger strikes, few dishes fill the need like a juicy burger laden with cheese and paired with crispy French fries and a cool milkshake. Fortunately, Pearland is home to plenty of places creating burgers for all tastes and budgets. Find some of the most outstanding burger selections in the list below, and check out the Visit Pearland website for more must-try locales.
Tampa, FLtampamagazines.com

Tampa’s Best Burgers

A perfectly cooked, well-dressed burger is appropriate all year round, but something about it just screams summer. And with its simple building blocks — patty plus bun plus creativity — it’s the ultimate vehicle for customization. In the first-ever Tampa’s Best Burgers contest, 15 local restaurants put that formula to the test, and our readers sent four burgers to the top of the pack. From ultra traditional to gourmet to even meatless, these burgers show the expanse of our readers’ tastes. Find out which burgers came out on top on the following pages.
RestaurantsFast Casual

Taziki's testing lamb burgers

Lamb burgers are on the menu at Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe stores in Nashville, Panama City and Birmingham, as well as the communities of Little Rock and northwest Arkansas. "We are excited to introduce a delicious new lamb burger in select markets," Taziki's CEO Dan Simpson said in a company press release. "Lamb is one of Taziki's most popular protein options and now our customers who are fans of our lamb gyros or feasts can experience our mouth-watering lamb in a new way."
RecipesFood & Wine

These Burgers Taste Like Bloody Marys

One of (many) beautiful things about hamburgers is how easy it is to customize their flavor. And in this week's episode of Mad Genius: Home Edition, Food & Wine Culinary Director at Large Justin Chapple gives his burgers a boost with ingredients inspired by a classic cocktail—the Bloody Mary. While there's no vodka involved in this recipe, horseradish, tomato paste, hot sauce and more ingredients help evoke the drink's signature taste. The best part? The burgers are ready in just two simple steps.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

15 Best Burgers in The Berkshires

The culinary scene in The Berkshires has something for everyone. From Micheline star chefs to hole-in-the-wall dinners, fresh seafood to wood-fired artisanal pizza, and everything in between. If you're just craving one of the classics - a good, old-fashion burger there's plenty of options for you to choose from. We...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Tyrone Wallace

Best burgers to enjoy in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – From western to Asian, there are plenty of cuisines you can try during your time in St. Louis. But some rich fatty between soft buns would be the comfort to go to. Here is the list of the best burger restaurants in town you have to visit.
Dayton, OHdaytoncvb.com

Sink Your Teeth Into A $6 Juicy Burger at These Participating Burger Week Restaurants!

Burger lovers unite! You won't want to miss the 4th annual Dayton Burger Week, this week, July 11-18th! Seven local restaurants in Montgomery County are participating this year, so let's get out there and show our support for these excellent burger joints. Suppose you visit four or more of the locations participating in Dayton Burger Week. In that case, you can submit your passport for a chance to win the Ultimate Grill Out, compliments of the Ohio Beef Council, $250 in gift cards, and a Mammoth Cooler.
Helotes, TXPosted by
Jenn Leach

Bobby J's Burgers Helotes, Texas Restaurant Review

This restaurant review is on Bobby J's in Helotes, Texas. Keep reading to learn about the food, experience, and overall impression. Let's go!. Bobby J's is a burger spot located in Helotes, Texas, a city just on the outskirts of San Antonio. They are a small, tucked away rsetaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, dirt road parking and the tastiest burgers you'll enjoy in the greater San Antonio area.
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

Ultimate Veggie Burgers

Preheat oven to 400°F. Bring 4 cups water and 1 tablespoon salt to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add barley and bay leaf; return to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, undisturbed, until barley is al dente, 25 to 30 minutes. Drain well, and transfer to a large bowl; remove and discard bay leaf. Let cool slightly, about 15 minutes.
RecipesFood & Wine

This Is the Secret to the Best Homemade Veggie Burgers

We've come a long way from the freezer aisle of the 1980s. Veggie burgers are no longer monotonous gray- brown pucks—they're fresh, vibrant, and satisfyingly savory. As a longtime vegetarian who attended a culinary school focused on plant-based cooking, I've not only cooked and consumed hundreds of these patties, but I actually love them. With storebought options now ranging from plant-based "meat" to black bean and green pea–based patties, veggie burgers certainly have range. But the secret to the very best ones is texture. A bit of crunch, just enough moisture and tenderness, and the right balance of both in each bite make for a burger everyone at the barbecue can enjoy.
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Guacamole Turkey Burgers

Seasoned turkey burger patties are grilled then topped with guac + chipotle sauce in this summer-ready recipe. In a medium-size mixing bowl, add red onion, lime juice and salt. Stir to combine then set aside. This should be done 15-20 minutes or a few hours before you stir together the guacamole. The longer the red onion sits in the lime juice and salt, the better.
RecipesFox11online.com

Jalapeno Cheddar Burgers

1 fresh jalapeno pepper diced (seeds removed if you prefer less spice) Preheat grill to medium or oven to broil on high. In a small bowl combine cream cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic powder and diced jalapeno. Combine meat, salt & pepper and minced onion. Divide meat into 4 even pieces....
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best New Burgers In Chicago

We have a list of Chicago’s Best Burgers, which we promise we’re updating. But in the meantime, here is a list of the best new burgers that have arrived on the scene in the past year. From smash patties to a jerk cheeseburger to more smash patties, we’ve put our 10 new favorites on this guide. So, prepare to clear your calendar - you have some burger eating to do.
Food & Drinksconfidentials.com

Camden Town Brewery brings Tank Party to the North West

60 hectolitres of Hells Lager poured in Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool. You, me, 10,000 pints. Dancing? You bet. Buckle up bitches, Tank Party is rolling into a city near you. Absolutely nothing at all to do with armoured military vehicles but everything to do with getting tanked up on the very best beer. Responsibly, of course.

Comments / 0

Community Policy