‘Shouting burger, burger, burger, burger’ - Fat Hippo, reviewed

We've come a long way from the freezer aisle of the 1980s. Veggie burgers are no longer monotonous gray- brown pucks—they're fresh, vibrant, and satisfyingly savory. As a longtime vegetarian who attended a culinary school focused on plant-based cooking, I've not only cooked and consumed hundreds of these patties, but I actually love them. With storebought options now ranging from plant-based "meat" to black bean and green pea–based patties, veggie burgers certainly have range. But the secret to the very best ones is texture. A bit of crunch, just enough moisture and tenderness, and the right balance of both in each bite make for a burger everyone at the barbecue can enjoy.