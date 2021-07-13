Cancel
Mansfield, TX

The Passion Behind Mansfield’s Oldest Food Pantry- St. Jude Food Pantry

By Rick Mauch
What started as a community service project for his child has blossomed into a life’s passion for Daniel Rogers of Mansfield. But then, he’s not alone, for a long-time folks at the St. Jude Food Pantry, a mission of the St. Jude Catholic Church in Mansfield, have made it their work to help others. Rogers is the director of the pantry, which is going on two decades of service to the community.

