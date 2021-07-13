Maintenance Trainee- Streets/Utilities
GENERAL INFORMATION: The Streets/Utilities Division of the City of Arcata’s Environmental Services Department is now accepting applications for Maintenance Trainees to assist in the maintenance and repair of City streets, utilities, storm drains, and associated infrastructure. Under close supervision and pursuant to specific training, performs varied manual and semi-skilled tasks in the maintenance and repair of City streets, utilities, storm drains, and related infrastructure.lostcoastoutpost.com
