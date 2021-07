Luxury, performance, stunning good looks, comfort, and room for the whole family's luggage, this 2014 Mercedes-Benz S212 E63 AMG-S wagon is up for nearly any task. Ever since the very first wagon, it has been pretty common practice for automakers to make a “do-all” version. Something that the driver can be proud of while still having all the room necessary for family, friends, and all of those day-to-day tasks. However, in 2014, Mercedes-Benz took the idea of a performance-oriented, luxury wagon to an all-new level with its top-of-the-line E63 AMG-S model.