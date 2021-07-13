Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

VC Deals ‘Skyrocketed’ This Year, Thanks Partly to Nontraditional Investors

institutionalinvestor.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe venture capital industry is charging “full steam ahead,” according to a new report from PitchBook, released Wednesday. In the first half of 2021, 7,058 deals closed, totaling $150 billion; the full year figure is expected to surpass 2020’s total of $164.3 billion. Part of that rise has to do with a trend that took off in 2018, where nontraditional investors — mutual funds, hedge funds, corporate investors, and crossover investors — are increasingly participating in VC deals.

www.institutionalinvestor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Funds#Investors#Hedge Funds#Pitchbook#Vc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
BusinessTelegraph

Morrisons' biggest investor will not support takeover deal

The biggest shareholder in Morrisons has come out against a recommended £6.3bn deal by US private equity firm Fortress to buy the supermarket amid concerns it could be stripped of its property portfolio. Low-key investment fund Silchester, which has a 15.4pc stake in Morrisons, described the offer as “disadvantageous” for...
MarketsInvestmentNews

Alternative investment sales skyrocket in 2021

Sales of such alternative investments are so strong, they have already surpassed last year's total of close to $27 billion, and are tracking to nearly double that amount by year end. Sales of alternative investments, including nontraded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, by financial adviser and brokers...
Marketscryptopotato.com

AMPL Skyrockets 70% in 2 Days as Ampleforth is Now Part of AAVE’s Lending Platform

Ampleforth’s algorithmic stablecoin AMPL is now part of AAVE’s lending platform. Ampleforth – the algorithmic stablecoin with elastic supply – has been introduced in Aave’s lending ecosystem. Ampleforth (AMPL) Now Included in Aave. While most stablecoins have a stable peg, Ampleforth (AMPL) is doing things differently. It’s designed in a...
MarketsSpaceNews.com

Investors drop out of Momentus SPAC deal

EL PASO, Texas — Investors accounting for more than half the money in a funding round concurrent with in-space transportation company Momentus’s merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) dropped out of the deal when given the opportunity by a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In a July...
MarketsPosted by
Axios

Shifting the VC balance of power

A growing number of late-stage startups are setting their own valuations and other deal terms, eliminating the concept of "lead investors." Why it matters: This is a significant reversal of VC power, as financial engineers are giving way to founder engineers. Most of these deals are for pre-IPO companies, offering...
Marketsfa-mag.com

Hedge Funds Seek The Amazon Of Cryptocurrencies

During a gold rush, invest in shovel makers, goes the adage. That’s precisely what hedge funds looking to get in on the excitement around cryptocurrencies are doing with a flurry of investments in platforms created to buy, sell and store virtual currencies. At the same time, regulators around the world...
Stocksseeitmarket.com

Stocks At Yearly Highs Declining; Should Investors Worry?

The number of US Stocks at new Yearly highs has now dropped to just over 100 after having been over 1000 a couple months ago. This has seen a steady decline and mirrors other polls such as Percentage of stocks being above 50-day moving average as having dropped down to 50%.
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs files with SEC to create a 'DeFi and Blockchain Equity ETF'

Wall Street megabank is planning to create an exchange-traded fund tied to the performance of companies that are working on blockchain technology and the digitization of finance, according to a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Per the filing, the fund "seeks to provide investment results that closely...
BusinessEntrepreneur

What Investors Need to Know About Inflation: Part 2

Inflation is rising. What's the best way to protect the money you're saving for retirement?. In part 1 of this series, we examined what's causing inflation and realistically how bad it might get. Now let's see why so many investors are so worried about the risk of rising inflation and...
Marketsinstitutionalinvestor.com

Four Hedge Fund Firms Poised to Gain From IPO Resurgence

The IPO market is heating up again. At least 16 companies are expected to go public this week, according to Renaissance Capital.And at least four hedge fund firms are poised to benefit from six of the IPOs. They include Tiger Grandcub D1 Capital Partners, which has sizable stakes in two of.
MarketsValueWalk

These Are The Ten Biggest Companies in Diversified Financials Industry

Diversified Financials include both consumer and commercially oriented companies. The companies in this industry offer a range of financial products and services, including lending products, investment options, insurance and more. The two biggest groups of companies in this industry are asset managers and credit card companies. Other groups operating in the industry are pawn brokerage, tax preparation, aircraft leasing and more. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the diversified financials industry.
Businessbizjournals

Tomahawk Robotics closes biggest Space Coast VC deal of the year

A Melbourne-based robotics company landed the biggest venture capital deal on the Space Coast this year, a testament to its experienced team and a sign of growing venture capital interest in the region, according to a local investor. Tomahawk Robotics Inc. closed a $10 million venture capital round in April,...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

What Will A Bitcoin ETF Mean For Adoption?

In this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosts David Zell and Dylan LeClair sat down with Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan to talk about the highly-anticipated but yet-to-be-approved U.S. bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). At the helm of ETF.com for more than a decade, Hougan knows more about exchange-traded funds than...
StocksValueWalk

It’s Not Possible for One Asset Class to Always Be the Best Asset Class

The Buy-and-Holders say that stocks are always the best asset class. They acknowledge that stocks are more risky; prices sometimes fall hard. But they say that the losses are always recovered in time. So stocks are always best. Investors should put some money in cash for emergencies and some in bonds to reduce the volatility of the overall portfolio. But stocks are best.
EconomyInvestmentNews

High-net-worth investors are itching to change advisers

For advisers who serve the mass affluent, breaking through with high-net-worth clientele can feel like an elusive goal. You might think it’s impossible to compete against venerated names in wealth management. You might lack access to VIP perks and concierge services that wealthy clients often enjoy. If this sounds like...
MarketsOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

There are better ways to invest money than Impact investments

A friend recently mentioned something called impact investing to me. What exactly is this? How do impact investment funds perform, and what do you think about them?. Impact investing generally aims to benefit society, while providing a profit for the investor, by investing in companies, funds and organizations that are aligned with causes, certain values or issues. Think of it as a middle ground between traditional investing and charitable giving, where you can match your investing with your own particular beliefs. It really isn’t all that different from investing in traditional mutual funds, except for the goal of the funds.
EconomyPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

The Funded: Index Ventures just raised $3B in what's shaping up as another record year for VC fundraising

Index's big new fundraising comes as huge amounts of capital are flooding into the venture industry. Leading Change: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in Business. How are Silicon Valley companies working to make their workforces become more inclusive? What steps are they taking to develop a more diverse C-Suite? And will all of this lead to meaningful change for the better?

Comments / 0

Community Policy