VC Deals ‘Skyrocketed’ This Year, Thanks Partly to Nontraditional Investors
The venture capital industry is charging “full steam ahead,” according to a new report from PitchBook, released Wednesday. In the first half of 2021, 7,058 deals closed, totaling $150 billion; the full year figure is expected to surpass 2020’s total of $164.3 billion. Part of that rise has to do with a trend that took off in 2018, where nontraditional investors — mutual funds, hedge funds, corporate investors, and crossover investors — are increasingly participating in VC deals.www.institutionalinvestor.com
