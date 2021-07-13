Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘Belshazzar’s Feast': The Story Behind Iron Maiden’s New Teasers

By Allison Rapp
Posted by 
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Iron Maiden are trying to tell us something. Last week, singer Bruce Dickinson took to a theater balcony to proclaim the following: “July the 15th. Rain or shine. Heaven or hell, man or beast, you're invited to Belshazzar's Feast. But your mum can’t come.”. This isn't the first time Iron...

classicrock1069.com

Comments / 0

KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Victoria, TX
556
Followers
2K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

KLUB 106.9 The Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1069.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Dickinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teasers#Babylonian#Iranians#Persians#Iron Maiden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Iron Maiden Release New Song 'The Writing on the Wall'

Iron Maiden have just released a music video for the new song "The Writing on the Wall." The long-anticipated track is the first new song from the metal legends since releasing 2015's The Book of Souls and comes in the wake of a cryptic teaser campaign that whipped fans worldwide into a frenzy as they frantically tracked down every possible clue in search of a greater significance to it all.
MusicNME

Listen to Iron Maiden’s first track in six years, ‘The Writing On The Wall’

Iron Maiden have released their first new music in six years with the track ‘The Writing On The Wall’ – listen below. The metal band, whose 16th album ‘The Book Of Souls’ arrived in 2015, teased back in April that they had something “very, very exciting” in the works. “I think it’ll be worth the wait, put it like that,” said guitarist Adrian Smith.
Musicloudersound.com

Our first reaction to Iron Maiden's new single The Writing On The Wall

The rumours were true. After weeks of speculation, conspiracy theories and breadcrumb-following dominating Metal Twitter, Iron Maiden have officially unleashed their first piece of brand new music in six years: The Writing On The Wall. Many had already put two and two (or should that be 222, 222 and 222?) together, working out that the sneaky messages hidden in tour art and all the Belshazzar’s Feast shenanigans were pointing to something much grander than another video game update or, you know, a 289th live album.
Rock Musicgenreisdead.com

Iron Maiden Announce New Album ‘Senjutsu’

After returning last week with their first new song in six years, Iron Maiden have announced their new album Senjutsu, out September 3rd via Parlophone Records. Senjutsu, loosely translated as “tactics & strategy,” was recorded in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by bassist Steve Harris. With the album sporting an Eastern-inspired theme, Iron Maiden enlisted Mark Wilkinson to create the cover, which shows mascot Eddie dressed as a samurai. Clocking in at 82 minutes, the album will be a double CD/triple vinyl similar to their previous album The Book of Souls.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BRUCE DICKINSON: How RAMMSTEIN Influenced IRON MAIDEN's New Video

IRON MAIDEN frontman Bruce Dickinson has admitted to U.K.'s Kerrang! magazine that he drew inspiration from German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN for the animated video for MAIDEN's new single "The Writing On The Wall". "I said to Rod [Smallwood, MAIDEN manager], 'Have you seen the video for 'Deutschland' by RAMMSTEIN?'" he...
Musicmetalinjection

IRON MAIDEN's Video For "The Writing On The Wall" Was Inspired By RAMMSTEIN

Iron Maiden recently teamed up with ex-Pixar executives Mark Andrews and Andrew Gordon (The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Brave, etc.), and animation studio BlinkInk, for their music video for "The Writing On The Wall". Now in an interview with Kerrang!, Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson revealed the inspiration for the video was...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Shares Memories Of Going To Record Stores (Video)

During an appearance at last month's Telekom Tech Grounds virtual event, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson shared some of his early record store memories. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Record stores, when I was a kid, before the Internet — you can go and listen to everything for free now on the Internet, but back then it was a bit more difficult. You would have to go into an actual record store and you would ask to listen to a record and you'd listen to probably most of the album and you wouldn't buy it, 'cause you didn't have any money. But you were in the store with all these people who loved music, and you'd talk about music and you'd hang out. And just being there was like being recharged when you were a kid. It was just, like, 'Oh my God. I've got school. I've got this. I've got that. I wanna escape my parents.' Blah blah blah. You get on a bus, you go to the record store, you hang out and meet all these people who think and talk music and think like you, and your life is suddenly better."
Musicloudersound.com

Iron Maiden’s latest video teaser reveals writing on the wall and not much else

No sooner have Iron Maiden extended an invitation to fans to join them on July 15 for Belshazzar’s Feast, whatever that might entail, than they’ve released a new 14-second video message showing a skeletal hand tearing down a Belshazzar’s Feast poster from a brick wall to reveal the spray-painted letters WOTW beneath.
Entertainmentwiltonbulletin.com

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Discusses Technology, 'Edible Drones' in TED Talk

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson appeared on a different type of stage this week as the heavy metal singer led a TED talk about his journey “from rock star to businessman.”. Dickinson’s wide-ranging, 20-minute presentation — made in collaboration with TEDxMalmö — finds the Iron Maiden vocalist discussing a post-pandemic world where we’re “together” again, his entrepreneurial endeavors, and the impact on technology on society.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sharon Stone poses in just a T-shirt in photo that causes a stir

Sharon Stone has shared glimpses into her home before, but none that get our pulses racing with the feeling of nostalgia quite like this. The actress posted a snapshot of her in her home, wearing nothing but a T-shirt and posing with what looks like a tube of liquid lipstick. "Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt" she captioned it.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Says KISS Wanted To 'Come Clean' In 'Biography: KISStory' Documentary: We Owe Fans 'The Truth'

During a recent interview with New York's Q104.3 radio station, Gene Simmons discussed KISS's new A&E documentary "Biography: KISStory", which is set to premiere with a two-night event on June 27 and June 28 from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET. Asked if there are any "revelations in this movie that are gonna shock us," Gene responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "In a very real way, when Catholics have a personal sort of confessional, they go and they say, 'Father, please forgive me for I have sinned.' Never mind the fact that he may have his own very young skeletons in his closet. You see what just I did there?
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....

Comments / 0

Community Policy