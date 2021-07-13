Cancel
Gainesville, FL

Public Hearing for Annual Action Plan – July 22

Posted by 
 14 days ago

As a recipient of federal funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the City of Gainesville is required to submit an Annual Action Plan (AAP). The plan guides how the city will allocate its federal funds and carry out housing and community development activities annually by using funds to provide decent housing, a suitable living environment and expand economic opportunities for very-low, low, and moderate-income persons.

The city is holding a public hearing Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 1 p.m., in the City Hall Auditorium (200 E. University Ave.), regarding the city’s 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 AAPs. This public hearing will be held during the General Policy Committee Meeting to provide the public with an opportunity to comment or ask questions about the AAPs and the city’s use of HUD funds. Comments on the AAPs and the Substantial Amendment will be accepted during a 30-day period from Friday, July 9, 2021 through Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

Draft documents are available for review and comment online or request by telephone (352-393-8864) or email (CockerhamFV@cityofgainesville.org). Please submit written comments to: Citizen Comment, c/o City of Gainesville Housing & Community Development Division, P.O. Box 490, Station 22, 32627-0490.

ABOUT

Gainesville is the county seat of, and the largest city in, Alachua County, Florida, and is both the principal city of the Gainesville, Florida, metropolitan statistical area and the largest city in North Central Florida. In 2019 the US Census Bureau estimated Gainesville's population at 133,997, a 7.6% increase from 2010, and the metropolitan statistical area's population at 288,212.Gainesville is home to the University of Florida, the fifth-largest public university campus by enrollment in the United States.

