Pocahontas Area defeats Ridge View to move onto District Final

The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team played the Aberdeen Smittys in a single seven inning game at Fossum Field in Aberdeen on Wednesday. Post 8 won 11-1. Post 8 jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Jayden Wiebe scored on an Elliot Leif single. The Smittys answered back with a Max Prehn run on a bases loaded walk in the third inning. The game would not be tied for too long. Post 8 added three runs in the fourth inning, four runs in the sixth inning and three runs in the seventh inning to clinch the win.