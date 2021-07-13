Pocahontas Area defeats Ridge View to move onto District Final

Cancel
Cover picture for the articlePocahontas Area rallied back to defeat Ridge View 5-3 to advance to the district final. The Raptors struck first with a Cael Myrtue groundout RBi that scored Caleb Kistenmacher to give the Raptors a 1-0 lead. The Indians would answer right back in the bottom of the first inning. The Indians scored when Kistenmacher attempted to pick off a runner at first, and the ball ended up being thrown away and Tyce Ruffridge scored to tie the game at 1.

