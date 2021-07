The top 17 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are all teeing it up this week for a shot at the title of “Champion Golfer of the Year.”. Shane Lowry has held the title for two years now after the 2020 British Open was canceled due to COVID-19 following his 2019 win, and the Irishman is back to defend his title this week at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England. The course will host the Open for a 15th time this week, and most recently hosted in 2011 when Darren Clarke won.