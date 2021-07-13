Some El Paso State Dem Lawmakers Join Voting Bill Protest

Some El Paso Democrat lawmakers join a boycott protest of a voting rights bill. Yesterday, dozens of Texas Democrats walked out of a special state assembly session in Austin called by Governor Greg Abbott to address a voting rights measure supported by Republicans. El Paso-area lawmakers Joseph Moody and Mary Gonzalez showed up later in the day with the other dissenters in Washington, D.C. where they held a media event. Governor Abbott said he’ll keep calling for another special assembly session until quorum is achieved and the measure is approved.