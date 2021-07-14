Morrison: The dream of a farmer

Sienna Women’s League (SWL) will host its fourth annual Back-to-School Drive from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 7, 2021, in the parking lot of partner Academy Sports + Outdoors, 9210 Highway 6, Missouri City. The drive will benefit Shared Dreams, part of FBISD’s Collaborative Communities that serves FBISD school children most in need. An estimated 46 percent of all FBISD students live in families at or below the poverty level and often come to school without supplies. SWL requests NEW SCHOOL SUPPLIES ONLY PLEASE from the following wish list: 1 ½ inbinders Packagesof notebook paper (wide and college ruled) Backpacks – allkinds Compositionnotebooks Boxes of #2Pencils Boxesof coloring pencils Boxes Washablemarkers Boxes of redpens Boxes ofcrayons Packages of constructionpaper Compasses Protractors Those interested in donating may bring school supplies and drop them off at the SWL tent at Academy on Saturday, August 7. They also can shop online at a SWL wish list set up at http://bit.ly/Back-To- SchoolFBISD. These items would be shipped directly to SWL for the drive. Financial donations to the drive are also being accepted at https://www.siennawomensleague.org/donate. SWL asks residents, businesses and organizations in Sienna, Missouri City and surrounding areas to join in providing area school children with supplies they need. SWL is a non-profit organization comprised of women from Sienna, Missouri City and other nearby areas. For information, please email president@siennawomensleague.org or call 713.306.0330.