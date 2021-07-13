Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Mac & Cheese Ice Cream? It’s No Joke

By Jeff Harkness
Posted by 
Mix 97-3
Mix 97-3
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Only the most astute calendar watchers might have noticed a pair of notable food-related observances this week. Wednesday (July 14) is National Mac & Cheese Day, which celebrates all of the goodness of one of our favorite comfort foods. And when it comes to foods we love best, can anything...

973kkrc.com

Comments / 0

Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
683
Followers
3K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#New York City#Food Drink#Mac Cheese Ice Cream#National Mac Cheese Day#National Ice Cream Day#Kraft Macaroni And Cheese#Van Leeuwen Ice Cream#Kraft Macaroni Cheese#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsmashed.com

This Is What Makes Burger King's Whoppers So Delicious

With Burger King welcoming more than 11 million guests around the world, you have to wonder what's keeping them coming back (according to the chain itself). Is it the customer service? The flavorful chicken sandwiches? Could it be the zesty onion rings? Or maybe, just maybe it's one huge fan favorite staple — The Whopper. The product of a redesign of the company's process for cooking burgers, the menu item was introduced three years after the famed establishment's opening in 1954 and has been a number one among fans for decades. In fact, according to one of the co-founders of the restaurant, Jim McLamore, the name itself represented something he knew was going to be big, in size and customer indulgence (via The Washington Post).
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Peach Cobbler

This Peach Cobbler recipe comes to you from a Southern lady I know who is everything you imagine a Southern lass to be: a big personality, big laugh, big heart, and a very (very!) big appetite for life and food. You’ll love how the syrup is made using peach juices,...
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Let's Brunch: From breakfast poutine to artful French toast at Goodkind

Brunch has become a ubiquitous part of weekend life in Milwaukee and it seems everyone has a favorite spot to indulge. But if you’re looking to try something new, this series is for you. We’ll be highlighting a new brunch spot every week and bringing you all the tasty details. Click here to check out all the spots we've tried!
Recipesbutterwithasideofbread.com

PEACH CAKE WITH CINNAMON GLAZE

Peach Cake with Cinnamon glaze topping made with classic ingredients, including fresh peaches! Lovely spiced cake with chunks of flavorful peaches with a fabulous cinnamon topping. Great way to use fresh peaches!. I got this fabulous recipe from my sister-in-law Rachell {we call her Raz. It feels funny to even...
Recipesalleghenymountainradio.org

RR69 – Peanut Butter & Pickle Sandwich with Hazy Rain

Sage Tanguay: This is Recipe Roundup, Episode 69. I was pleasantly surprised to receive an email from none other than Hazy Rain detailing one of her favorite unusual combinations. Luckily, she was able to come into the studio and share her recipe with me! Welcome to WVMR, Hazy Rain!. Hazy...
Food & Drinksadvisory.com

Weekend reads: Meet Kraft's (horrifying) new ice cream flavor, mac-and-cheese

Learn about the nations dominating the less-popular Olympic sports, how Covid-19 upended our dining habits, and more. Domination at the Olympics comes down to the sport. Although the United States and other world superpowers tend to pick up the most medals overall at the Olympics, they're not the best at every sport. With hundreds of different sports, there's a niche for every country to excel at. Writing for the Washington Post, Bonnie Berkowitz and Artur Galocha examine a spread of Olympic sports—including badminton and artistic swimming—and the countries that have consistently dominated them.
Recipestheprincegeorgejournal.com

Queenie Cooks: Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad

Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad is, at least to me, the epitome of what Old-Fashioned Southern Chicken Salad should be. I do like many of the more modern versions as well - from chicken pasta salads to curried chicken salad to varieties including grapes, nuts, and all kinds of exotic ingredients.
Food & Drinksfoodcontessa.com

Tartufo Ice-Cream – (20-Minute Dessert)

Tartufo is an ice-cream dessert, which originates from Pizzo, Calabria, Italy. It’s typically composed of 2 or more ice cream flavors, often with either frozen fruit or fruit syrup — usually raspberry, cherry, or strawberry — in the middle. This Tartufo recipe will take you around 20 minutes to make it, plus 30 minutes to set. Here is the recipe:
Recipestasteandtellblog.com

Zucchini Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Moist and addictive, this Zucchini Cake is filled with zucchini, pineapple and coconut and is topped off with a silky cream cheese frosting. Oh, how I love a good, easy cake! This Zucchini Cake is one of my summertime favorites, but you should also try this Banana Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting, Tres Leches Cake, or the easiest one of all, this Dump Cake.
RecipesJust a Taste

5-Ingredient Peach Tart

Simplicity shines in a top-rated recipe for 5-Ingredient Peach Tart that’s easy, impressive and bursting with fresh fruit flavor. Five ingredients + 30 minutes = peach tart perfection. Now that is my kind of math. Simple. Straightforward. No calculators required. And while more elaborate fruit-filled desserts (shout-out to the mango...
RecipesShelbyville News

Chew This! The Secret to Perfect Bacon

Did you know that most of my life I hated bacon? I literally could not stand the smell of it, the taste of it or even the looks of it. My brother, Damon, loves bacon, as does most all of my family, so when I would cook bacon, I would literally have to leave the house afterwards! I am not really sure what changed but about 2 years ago, my taste buds had some sort of awakening. Bacon, pickles and coconut were on my “no thank you list” of foods all my life, until one day they were not. Like I said, not really sure what happened but I started loving bacon, pickles and coconut, although not all together of course and I continue to love them to this very day. My recipes on my website reflect that change too because now you will find recipes for bacon wrapped sausages, pickled eggs, homemade pickles, coconut cake and even coconut pecan frosting. Now I am adding a new recipe for the simplest way to cook bacon! In the oven.
Buffalo, IAQuad-Cities Times

Recipe of the Day: Teriyaki Beef and Asparagus Skewers

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever, but the 2020 Summer Olympics are finally here. (Yes, in 2021.) If you’re getting together with friends and family to watch the games over the next few weeks, odds are you’re serving classic munches like dips, chicken wings and sloppy Joes. But if you want to honor the host country and embrace the summer season by cooking on the grill, you can’t beat this recipe for teriyaki beef and asparagus skewers.
RestaurantsKITV.com

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream debuts and quickly sells out

Nothing gets cheddar than this... The Kraft Heinz Company has partnered with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to introduce a limited-edition macaroni and cheese flavor of ice cream. "We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to...
Recipesyummology.com

spicy shrimp nachos with tomato sauce

Nachos is one of the most popular Mexican food which is made of cornbread or Tortilla chips. Also by adding other ingredients such as cheese, red beans, and meat can be magnificent. Nachos can be an easy peasy snack and or they can work as a main dish. In this recipe, I've made it with shrimps and combined it with other delightful ingredients.
Recipesglowingblush.com

Vegan Marshmallows without Corn Syrup – GF

These vegan marshmallows are pillowy soft, fluffy, and so delicious. This step-by-step recipe makes perfect vegan marshmallows without corn syrup every single time. Perfect in a cup of hot chocolate or for making s’mores!. Naturally free from gluten, soy, and nuts. Vegan marshmallows. Marshmallow origin can be traced back to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy